xQc has reportedly signed a two-year contract worth almost $100 million dollars with Kick, as per his agent Ryan Morrison. The Canadian streaming giant will be yet another top Twitch streamer to enter a non-exclusive deal with a rival streaming platform. While the official announcement is yet to be made, certain details were released by the Juicer's agent who revealed that the initial deal is worth around $70 million, but with other incentives, it can very well balloon past a hundred million.

This move is certainly a big deal for the up-and-coming streaming platform Kick, as it has seemingly secured one of the biggest names associated with Twitch, albeit non-exclusively. After all, xQc currently has over 11 million followers on the purple platform, which makes him the second most-followed English-speaking channel there.

"Get the bag": HasanAbi, DrDisRespect, and other streamers react to xQc signing a $100 million dollar deal with Kick

xQcUpdates @xQcUpdates BREAKING: xQc just announced that he would now be streamign on Kick as well! This is crazy news to be hearing and the coming days will be different. How do you feel about it? BREAKING: xQc just announced that he would now be streamign on Kick as well! This is crazy news to be hearing and the coming days will be different. How do you feel about it?

Twitch has had a number of streamers move to other platforms in the last couple of months and their latest policy changes such as the simulcast rule have only helped drive people out, as explained by Ninja who also started streaming on Kick a few days ago.

Like GM Hikaru before him, xQc will be joining the new platform in a non-exclusive role, meaning he will still be able to stream on other platforms such as Twitch but his main focus will probably be on Kick.

The news of the big move has naturally attracted a lot of attention with fellow streamers such as HasanAbi and DrDisRespect extending their support to the former Overwatch player for the announcement.

Nick Polom @nmplol



Happy for ya



Super interested in seeing how this plays out. One of the Pillars of Twitch going to KICK (Non exclusive)Happy for ya @xQc Super interested in seeing how this plays out. One of the Pillars of Twitch going to KICK (Non exclusive) Happy for ya @xQc Super interested in seeing how this plays out. https://t.co/oZ9It0mbN5

AdinUpdate @AdinUpdate BREAKING: xQc reportedly signed to Kick for a $100M/2 Year Non-Exclusive Deal BREAKING: xQc reportedly signed to Kick for a $100M/2 Year Non-Exclusive Deal 👀‼️ https://t.co/cy4cBSJVPo

One Twitter user also mentioned how good the deal xQc was getting.

ryan 🤿 @scubaryan_ after signing to Kick for $100M for 2 years xQc is officially making more then NBA Players just to stream after signing to Kick for $100M for 2 years xQc is officially making more then NBA Players just to stream 😭 https://t.co/XVPbQbllYP

Fans predicted xQc's move to Kick as Twitch star's Kick channel recently changed its name and got a sub button

Social media was already rife with speculation, as many fans thought Felix might be moving to Kick after changes to his profile on the platform a few hours ago. One Twitter user by the name @JerryKick778 pointed out that the name had been recently corrected and there was a subscription button that was allowing people to donate subs.

kick.com/JerryOnKick @JerryKick778 @xQc to kick? The account now has a connected stripe account and the name was changed from xqc to xQc @xQc to kick? The account now has a connected stripe account and the name was changed from xqc to xQc https://t.co/FxsFEPcC3b

With many streamers leaving Twitch in the last few months, and the recent branded content controversy bringing to the foreground the growing frustration the community has about the Amazon-owned platform's policies, the news of Felix moving has captivated many in the community.

