"Streaming in both places" - GMHikaru clarifies Kick deal, claims he will still stream on Twitch going forward

Popular chess player and streamer GMHikaru has made quite a splash in the community after announcing a deal with the up-and-coming streaming platform Kick. In a Twitter post made on March 29, the grandmaster has clarified, however, that the agreement is non-exclusive and that he will continue streaming on Twitch.

As an iconic streamer who was an integral part of the chess community on the purple platform, his move to Kick was huge news for fans who have offered varied reactions to it. GMHikaru addressed his decision in a post and suggested that his streaming on the up-and-coming site does not mean that will be leaving Twitch altogether. This means fans won't have to find him on both platforms. Here's what he said:

"As you have heard and seen I will be streaming on a Kick. I am not leaving Twitch, but streaming in both places moving forward. It is clear Kick is committed to my success. I hope to see all of you on both."

Hikaru Nakamura @GMHikaru Yep. As you have heard and seen I will be streaming on a Kick. I am not leaving Twitch, but streaming in both places moving forward. It is clear Kick is committed to my success. I hope to see all of you on both. Thanks as always for the endless support. kick.com/gmhikaru Yep. As you have heard and seen I will be streaming on a Kick. I am not leaving Twitch, but streaming in both places moving forward. It is clear Kick is committed to my success. I hope to see all of you on both. Thanks as always for the endless support. kick.com/gmhikaru https://t.co/emtk39Ffls

GMHikaru calls Kick his "primary platform" but will still maintain presence on Twitch

Hikaru Nakamura is a chess grandmaster from Japan but was brought up in the US after his family moved when he was two. The American is a five-time US Chess Champion and is the current defending FIDE World Fischer Random Chess Champion. A veritable prodigy, Nakamura was the youngest American to beat an International Master at the age of ten.

Since 2018, he has been streaming on Twitch playing variations of the game live and also providing analysis, as well as commentary, during big matches from around the world. His insight into the professional chess world garnered a lot of attention, with him reaching a million followers on Twitch by 2021. That figure now stands at 1.8 million.

Hikaru Nakamura @GMHikaru Big big announcement tomorrow at 10am Eastern on Twitch. Big big announcement tomorrow at 10am Eastern on Twitch. 👀

GMHikaru teased a big announcement on March 28 via a short Twitter post and people wondered whether he would be switching platforms. Shortly thereafter, Kick's official Twitter handle made a post welcoming him to the fold.

On March 29, before his first Kick stream, GMHikaru took to Twitch for a 30-minute stream, explaining how he will be streaming on both platforms. He has also revealed that he will probably be streaming more on Kick because of incentives. He stated:

"I know a lot of people have been wondering whether this will be exclusive, specifically. I will still be on Twitch. That being said, of course, I am incentivized to stream more on Kick.... So, I will be primarily streaming there."

Timestamp 16:24

He also dispelled rumors about his retirement, saying:

"It's not like I am winding down, I'm going into retirement, anything like that. If anything, I think probably I'm going to be streaming more."

Social media reacts to non-exclusivity clause

Fans had quite a few questions about his strategy of continuing to stream on both platforms. Here are some general reactions:

gloutir @gloutir @GMHikaru Weird move. Guess I don't need to subscribe anymore on twitch. @GMHikaru Weird move. Guess I don't need to subscribe anymore on twitch.

Joe @Joe2596 @GMHikaru Yeeaah... nah I aint watchin on Trainwrecks platform. @GMHikaru Yeeaah... nah I aint watchin on Trainwrecks platform.

Micah, chess lover @cowgirlcontent @GMHikaru Alpha move to double dip the content stick. King behavior from the goat @GMHikaru Alpha move to double dip the content stick. King behavior from the goat 🐐

JD Kruger @JD_Packers4Life @GMHikaru Is Kick the site that is backed by gambling moguls who are trying to lure in vulnerable people ? If so… huge dislike. If true, will not be subbing on twitch to somebody who supports taking advantage of people. Good luck Hikaru. @GMHikaru Is Kick the site that is backed by gambling moguls who are trying to lure in vulnerable people ? If so… huge dislike. If true, will not be subbing on twitch to somebody who supports taking advantage of people. Good luck Hikaru.

After Adin Ross and Destiny's recent deals with Kick, GMHikaru is probably the biggest content creator to make the switch to this new platform. Not so long ago, Trainwreckstv announced six major upcoming signings to the platform, but it is unclear whether Nakamura is Adin Ross' superstar signing.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes