Chess Grandmaster GMHikaru signs with Kick, streaming community reacts

On March 29, 2023, Kick's official Twitter handle revealed that Twitch streamer and Chess Grandmaster Hikaru "GMHikaru" has officially joined the platform. It was also announced that the content creator will go live on Wednesday at 11:00 am EST.

The revelation went viral on the internet, with discussion threads on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter attracting numerous fan reactions.

"This is a fire pickup" - Streaming community reacts as GMHikaru officially joins Kick

Kick has been making headlines in recent days, with the platform's ambassadors, Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and Adin Ross, teasing that they have signed six popular content creators.

On March 26, 2023, prominent esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" shared a tweet, citing Adin Ross' claim that Kick had signed a "mega super-star" streamer:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Adin Ross says that Kick has a “mega super star” streamer signing to their platform in the next week



Very interesting if true, who do y’all think it could be? Adin Ross says that Kick has a “mega super star” streamer signing to their platform in the next week Very interesting if true, who do y’all think it could be?

On the same day, Trainwreckstv also shared some insights into the matter, stating that when the upcoming signings are revealed, Twitch and its "puppet f**k faces" will be shaken:

Trainwreckstv's tweet regarding the forthcoming signings on Kick (Image via Twitter)

Three days after the aforementioned tweets, Kick officially revealed the addition of GMHikaru to the platform. The announcement quickly gained traction, with Twitter user @BobbySolez writing:

"This (is) a fire pickup, I'm tapping into the streams, so I can finally learn how to play Chess."

Bobby @BobbySolez @KickStreaming @GMHikaru This a fire pickup, I’m tappin in to the streams so I can finally learn how to play chess… @KickStreaming @GMHikaru This a fire pickup, I’m tappin in to the streams so I can finally learn how to play chess…

Kick content creator Logi called the signing "insane," adding that the "King of Chess" coming to the "palace of streaming" was a perfect match:

Logi @LogiOnKick @KickStreaming @GMHikaru This is insane, i love chess and to see the king of chess coming over to the Palace of Streaming it's a perfect match! W kick and Welcome @GMHikaru ! Checkmate! @KickStreaming @GMHikaru This is insane, i love chess and to see the king of chess coming over to the Palace of Streaming it's a perfect match! W kick and Welcome @GMHikaru ! Checkmate!

One community member pondered who the remaining five personalities were:

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

GMHikaru's move to Kick was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/Mental-Sign181 speculated on whether the remaining signings were from the "W community":

Community on Reddit reacting to the streamer's move to Kick 1/4 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

According to Reddit user u/Dolph-Ziggler, if the signings are not exclusive, then they are "sort of useless":

"Is it exclusive? The signings feel sort of useless otherwise."

Community on Reddit reacting to the streamer's move to Kick 2/4 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

One fan speculated that popular Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplayer Lucas "Budda" will also join Kick:

Community on Reddit reacting to the streamer's move to Kick 3/4 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Here are some more pertinent reactions from the streamer-focused forum:

Community on Reddit reacting to the streamer's move to Kick 5/4 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

In addition to GMHikaru, Kick has signed a contract with YouTuber and indefinitely banned Twitch streamer Steven "Destiny."

Destiny is currently on a three-month prohibitionary period on Twitch, during which time he will host eight Kick-exclusive livestreams per month.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes