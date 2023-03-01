"If Twitch starts sweating, that's, like, good for creators" - GTA RP streamer Buddha explains why Kick is "great" for streamers

During a recent livestream on Kick, popular GTA RP streamer Lucas "Buddha" discussed the Trainwreckstv-backed platform and explained why he believes it is a "great" venture for content creators.

While playing the open-world title, Buddha slammed streamers who thought Kick was "bad," calling them "dumb." He claimed that people "don't understand" how competition can change the landscape and cited Microsoft's livestreaming platform, Mixer, as an example.

Buddha added that people did not realize how many streamers "got bags" and exclusivity deals from Twitch because of Mixer. After revealing that he won't be fully transitioning to broadcasting on Kick, he opined:

"Like I said, competition is always good. If Twitch starts sweating, that's, like, good for creators. I wish more people saw it that way. I think everybody's just blinded, like, hate for Train or whatever. I mean, you know? Like I said, people dog Mixer all the time but they don't really know, like, what Mixer did for a ton of streamers..."

In the livestream, Buddha asserted that "competition is always good" for the streaming industry:

"Yeah, I mean, competition is always good. That's how you have to look at it. Or at least, that's the way I look at it. You know? You make Twitch sweat, because, you know, at the end of the day, Twitch... you know, they don't give a f**k! When they did give a f**k, it was great! It was great for a lot of people."

Fans then asked the streamer whether Facebook Gaming and YouTube Gaming were worthy competitors to Twitch.

Buddha responded that while Facebook is not a direct competitor to Twitch, YouTube definitely is. He also claimed that YouTube streamers would return to Twitch unless they were offered a better contract:

"Facebook is... no. YouTube, yes? But YouTube is also just interesting their plans of like, attack. So to speak. They're not really... they're like, doing the same things Twitch are doing. So why would Twitch change their s**t, really? I don't know.

"YouTube, like, I could see being a legitimate threat, but I have a feeling that a lot of the people on YouTube are going to go back to Twitch when their contracts are up. Unless YouTube offers them another massive bag."

According to Buddha, more platforms may lead to companies competing to be the best. He then shared his thoughts on the "W community," saying:

"I never thought before that it was possible, but I won't lie, like, the W community is insane! I mean, they're like, the power of advertising, like, through Adin and all those guys is like; well, I haven't really seen that."

The content creator also mentioned that Kick needs to moderate a lot of their content to attract advertisers to the platform:

"I mean, Kick's got to, they've got to moderate a lot before they even think of ads. I think right now, they should just focus on growth, having people migrate, and then moderation and then ads comes later. The thing is, too, like, people don't get that Twitch was the same s**t when it first came started. Until they figured it out, like, Kick's got to figure it out."

Streaming community reacts to Buddha's take

The streamer's take was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the thread accruing over 285 fan reactions. Some of the most relevant comments were along these lines:

Buddha is a well-known streamer who has been actively broadcasting on Twitch since 2016. He has played GTA 5 for 8,943 hours and currently has over 820k followers on his channel.

