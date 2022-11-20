"The surgery went well" - Twitch streamer Buddha updates the community after undergoing brain surgery

On November 19, GTA 5 roleplayer and Twitch streamer Lucas "Buddha" provided a health update and notified the community after undergoing brain surgery.

The content creator shared a Discord message through which he stated that he got discharged. He cited doctors and specialists claimed the surgery went well, following which he was kept under observation.

Lucas also stated that if he does not exhibit any further symptoms, he should be fully recovered in a few months. His address read:

"Hey all, got discharged today. They claimed the surgery went well and kept me at the hospital to make sure I was okay. I go back for a CT scan in two weeks, but assuming all goes well, and I don't show any symptoms, I should make a full recovery in a few months."

Last week, on November 12, Lucas revealed that he had a brain bleed on the left side of his head. He stated that he would be undergoing surgery soon, and that he would keep the community updated. An excerpt from his address read:

"Hey guys, don't feel like typing everything and I'll explain more in detail. But I've been in the hospital all night and apparently I have a brain bleed on the left side of my head and they want to stop the bleeding and drain the blood so I'll be going into surgery soon."

Come November 19, Buddha followed up and revealed that the surgery went well. The Twitch streamer added that there was "no timetable" for his return and expressed his gratitude to those who have supported him. He said:

"Right now I'm on anti-seizure meds and will be taking it day-by-day. No timetable for return, considering this was one of the scariest things I've ever experienced. Thank you for all kind words and love it, means a lot and helps me push through. Will update here when I can."

Buddha's tweet was shared to the GTA 5 RP subreddit called r/RPClipsGTA. The reaction thread featured more than 78 replies, with one Redditor wishing the streamer a speedy recovery:

Redditor u/_yotsuna_ was glad to hear that Buddha was "taking it slow":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Reddit:

Buddha is a well-known Twitch streamer who is best known for his Grand Theft Auto 5 RP livestreams. He currently has 820,887 followers and averages more than 8.2k viewers per stream.

