"I have a brain bleed"- Twitch streamer Buddha provides a health update, says will undergo surgery

Twitch streamer and prominent GTA 5 roleplayer Lucas "Buddha" Ramos took to Twitter on Saturday (November 12) to update the streaming community about his health.

He shared a screenshot from Discord, revealing that he had spent the night in the hospital and had a brain bleed on the left side of his head. The content creator also informed that he will be undergoing surgery soon. The update read:

"Hey guys, don't feel like typing everything and I'll explain more in detail. But I've been in the hospital all night and apparently I have a brain bleed on the left side of my head and they want to stop the bleeding and drain the blood so I'll be going into surgery soon."

Streaming community reacts as Twitch streamer Buddha reveals having a brain bleed

The health update continued as the Twitch streamer stated that the doctors informed him that he would have to undergo the procedure on a daily basis.

Buddha added that he will provide additional updates to the streaming community once he feels better:

"They say they do this procedure daily and it's their bread and butter. So I'll be awake in a few hours to update everyone more."

The streamer's health update was shared to the 'r/LivestreamFail' subreddit and the reaction thread amassed more than 112 fan reactions. One Redditor 'u/mode1991' hoped well for the streamer, saying:

Redditor 'u/thebauzzo' stated that Lucas being awake and lucid while the surgeons were able to operate was a "very good sign." They also wished for Lucas' speedy recovery:

Community members on Reddit reacting to the streamer's health update (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Another Redditor shared their experience, claiming that surgeons perform brain bleeding-related procedures very often:

One user mentioned Twitch star Felix "xQc" stating that Buddha was doing well and recovering. xQc said:

"I'll let him update people without leaking. All I'll say is that he's safe and made it out good. He's chilling and recovering now. People can have peace of mind about it."

Here are some more fan reactions from Reddit:

Buddha is a popular Twitch streamer who is known for primarily playing Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplay. He has played and streamed the game for more than 8,800 hours on his channel.

Lucas started livestreaming on the Amazon-owned platform Twitch in 2016. He currently has 821K followers and averages more than 7.9k viewers per stream.

Aside from playing GTA 5, Buddha often collaborates with other content creators and has been seen playing multiplayer games like Rust, Fortnite, Apex Legends, ARMA 3, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

