Top 5 Buddha GTA 5 RP moments of 2021 so far

With 568,000 followers on Twitch, Lucas Ramos, aka Buddha, is one of the biggest GTA streamers on the platform.

He takes on the role of "Lang Buddha," a quick-witted mobster who utilizes comedy to get himself out of tricky circumstances. Buddha's character is well-known in the GTA RP community. He is a member of the NoPixel GTA RP server and frequently collaborates with other streamers on the server.

This article takes a look at Buddha's greatest GTA RP clips from 2021 so far.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

Buddha's best GTA RP clips in 2021 so far

5) Buddha decides not to fix his car

The popularity of this video "exploded." Buddha's car is broken in this clip, but he decides not to repair it because it will be too expensive. Buddha collides with a bike five seconds after making this decision, and his car catches on fire. He gets out of the blazing automobile after the crash and dies.

The fact that Buddha remained entirely silent throughout the video just added to the hilarity.

4) Lang reacts to Sykkuno pulling off the lower vault hack

In this GTA RP clip, Buddha bursts out laughing in surprise after witnessing Sykkuno complete the lower fault hack in a single attempt. The bottom vault heist is very difficult, and many people take numerous attempts to complete it. When Buddha tells the rest of the lobby about it, they all burst out laughing.

3) Buddha escapes the cops

As Buddha was driving around the streets of Los Santos in NoPixel, he was unexpectedly pulled over by a cop. The cop orders Buddha to get out of the car, but Buddha slams on the throttle and speeds away. The cop begins chasing him but is unable to keep up with him and ultimately loses track of him.

The video complements the song beautifully, and Buddha even claims that the song improved it.

2) Buddha wants Yuno to practice

This GTA RP clip solidifies the fact that Buddha loves One Piece. He asks Sykkuno if he has seen the anime and Sykkuno responds by criticizing the anime causing Buddha to go on a dark rant.

He tells Sykkuno to start practicing like the anime and come back powerful to slaughter everything. He tells Syukkuno to, "do it for the boys."

1) Grapple Gun shenanigans

The title is the only way this clip can be summarized. In this clip, Buddha fires a grappling gun without knowing what it does and gives an appropriate reaction when his body T-poses to the top of the building.

The funny T-pose coupled with the genuine reaction makes this clip very funny because of how unexpected it is.

Edited by Danyal Arabi