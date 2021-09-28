GTA RP has been a part of GTA 5 since the game launched. With the growing fame of GTA RP, Indian players have started enjoying the game and created a community for Indian GTA RP players in the process.

Modders have also joined in and started making RP mods for the game so players can play it with a twist. GTA RP involves players role-playing as a certain character, and they need to maintain the persona as long as they are online.

There are many different RP servers for GTA 5 that players can log in to and start playing. Listed below are the five best GTA RP servers based in India.

Who are the 5 best GTA RP servers in India?

With the ever-increasing popularity of these servers, players can get confused as to which servers are best for them to join. To make things easier for Indian players, here are the top 5 Indian GTA RP servers to join in September 2021.

5) Exo Life RP

Exo Life RP is an Indian RP server for GTA which was started by Shunick on June 26, 2020. The server got quite popular by 2021 and has over 9000 members playing the game today. Many streamers like RakaZone Gaming, Dynamo Gaming and Shreeman Legend play on this server while streaming their gameplay.

4) NoPixel India

The famous NoPixel server is launching its special servers for India. Although the server is still in development, there was a beta test run of the server on September 24, 2021. The Indian division of NoPixel is being managed by Mr Tao Teique.

3) Subversion RP 2.0 India / Pakistan

The Subversion RP 2.0 server was launched for Indian and Pakistani players on February 28, 2021. Ever since its launch, the server is gaining popularity as many streamers such as RakaZone Gaming, TbOne, and Qayzer Gaming are taking to this server. The 2.0 version of the game was launched to prevent frequent DDoS attacks and to improve stability.

2) Legacy RP India

Legacy RP India is one of the biggest GTA RP servers in the country. Many popular streamers like Sikhwarrior, SKplz, and more play on this server. The server has a population of 22k members. There have been issues and complications between streamers and the admins of the server, which has made a few streamers quit playing on it.

1) Hydra Town Roleplay (HTRP) Server

Hydra Town Roleplay server was founded by Dynamo Gaming who is one of the biggest YouTubers in India. The server has a population of 40k members, which makes it the most significant GTA RP server in India. Streamers like Cosmic YT, ROCK3T, Logan Gaming, and Dynamo himself stream on this server. Dynamo Gaming is one of the most prominent gaming YouTubers with over nine million subscribers, which helps draw players to this server.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

