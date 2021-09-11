 5 great GTA Online character creation ideas 

GTA Online has a fascinating character creation mechanic, which is unique to the game. When creating a character in GTA Online, players need to pick the parents of the protagonist. The player will get a character based on the selection of the parents.

They can tweak the character's looks by a little, but it is heavily based on the choice of mother and father in the game. While creating a good-looking character in the game may be pretty tricky, five of the best GTA Online character creation ideas are given below.

Disclaimer: This listicle is in no particular order.

5 of the best character creation ideas in GTA Online

1) Amelia and Benjamin's son

The son of Amelia and Benjamin turns out to be a young handsome-looking man. If customized as YouTuber Valkira Gaming does in his video, the character looks like a handsome young guy in his mid-20s with stubble. This is one of the best combinations to get a gorgeous character.

2) Alex and Hannah's daughter

Alex and Hannah's daughter results in being a beautiful dark-haired girl. If players want to play using this character, they can follow how Youtuber Devin Grace created her character. This black-haired and silver-eyed character is sure to turn some heads in-game.

3) John and Misty's daughter

The daughter of John and Misty turns out to be this cute nerdy girl who looks best with specs on. If players want to play using this character, they can follow MrBossFTW's Youtube character creation guide to make her look like the one in the video. This character has fair skin, freckles, and dark brown hair, which looks impressive if players are seeking a nerdy look.

4) Niko and Grace's son

This character is made to look as close as possible to GTA 4's protagonist Niko Bellic. Players need to follow the tutorial by Youtuber Qiangda Jay to make their character look like Niko. This tutorial makes a man that looks like he's in his 40s. He has short hair and stubble.

5) Audrey and John's son

The combination of Audrey and John's son makes a handsome man that looks like he's in his early 30s. If players follow the tutorial by Youtuber Prest, they can make a character that looks just like Keanu Reeves from the movie John Wick. This is one of the most famous renderings of a movie character in GTA Online, and it looks fantastic no matter how many people do it.

