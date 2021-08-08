Who are Niko Bellic’s girlfriends in GTA 4?

From the streets to the bed sheets, Niko Bellic will attract the attention of several girlfriends in GTA 4.

Dating is a feature that returns from GTA San Andreas. Players can take their romantic partners out on various dates, which range from restaurants to comedy clubs. Every girlfriend in GTA 4 has different preferences (depending on taste), so players should keep that in mind.

Niko Bellic has a total of five possible girlfriends in GTA 4. Two of them are story-related (Michelle, Kate), while three are entirely optional (Carmen, Kiki, and Alex). Relationships can even result in rewards. With a little bit of time and effort, GTA 4 players can earn special abilities from their voluntary girlfriends.

These are are the GTA 4 girlfriends for Niko Bellic

There are two types of girlfriends in GTA 4 - storymode and optional side ones. Niko Bellic will have two girlfriends in the main plot, which are Michelle and Kate. Meanwhile, he can also find dates online. These aren't mandatory, but they do yield useful rewards.

Michelle/Karen

During the Three's a Crowd mission in GTA 4, Niko will be introduced to Michelle. Unbeknownst to him at the time, she was secretly a federal agent trying to gain information from him. This is readily apparent from her interactions with Niko - she always asks questions about his personal life.

Up until the Snow Storm mission, players can date Michelle anytime they like. Unlike most girlfriends in GTA 4, she offers no special abilities. Despite her manipulative nature, Michelle did care for Niko. She genuinely considers him to be a lot nicer than her usual boyfriends.

Eventually, Michelle is revealed to be Karen Daniels. She manages to steal a batch of cocaine from Niko and Little Jacob. After she breaks up with the former, she forces him to work for the United Liberty Paper Contact.

Kate McReary

Despite her troublesome family, Kate McReary is one of the nicest characters in GTA 4. Niko Bellic takes a liking to her almost instantly. After the mission Waste Not Want Knots, Packie suggested Niko should take her out on dates.

Due to her conservative views, she never engages in premarital sex with Niko. She is the only GTA 4 girlfriend with this distinction. However, her dates will reveal several tragic stories, such as what really happened to Roman's mother. Niko really does open up to her.

Kate is one of the few GTA 4 characters with an unresolved fate. Depending on the player's choice, she will either live or die by the end of the game. If she lives, she will break up with Niko and console him for the loss of hs cousin. However, if she dies, Niko will be the one mourning for her.

Carmen Ortiz

Carmen Ortiz (known as SOBOHOE on Love Meet) seemingly gets around with everybody in Bohan. That's according to Luis Lopez, who describes her as "nasty." Carmen is notably a nymphomaniac.

Once GTA 4 players complete the mission Out of the Closet, they can find Carmen on the dating website Love Meet. She is incredibly vain, as she always refers to herself in third-person. Niko straight up refuses to buy her a house in Algonquin.

Carmen works as a nurse, although she hates her job. When players reach a certain point in their relationship, Carmen will provide health boosts if they call her. However, she is unable to treat gunshot wounds.

Kiki Jenkins

Kiki Jenkins (known as LAWCHICK on Love Meet) is a public defense attorney. She can be dated after Out of the Closet at the earliest. Kiki is a guilt-ridden lawyer who believes the system has failed criminals. However, she can be rather naive. When Niko outright admits he is a killer, she blames society.

Kiki is rather possessive, as she will stalk GTA 4 players if they start dating other women. She can be found during the cut-scenes, usually yelling obscenities at the other girlfriend. Kiki will also scratch the player's vehicle.

She has the useful ability to lower wanted levels, down to three stars. Unlike Francis McReary, she will keep doing this after the main story is complete.

Alexandra Chilton

Alex Chilton (known as LIBERATED WOMAN on craplist.net) is a high-class socialite. She finds Niko to be a mysterious European. Alex can be difficult to find, as she only sends out a personal ad. By comparison, Carmen and Kiki can be found on dating websites. She is datable after Blow Your Cover.

Predictably, Alex has upper-class expectations from the player. She prefers it if they drive fancy cars and wear expensive clothing. Alex shares the same name as Alex Chilton, a former lead singer of Big Star and The Box Tops.

With a high relationship level, Alex will provide Niko 50% discounts at clothing stores. Interestingly, she does blog about her dating experiences. GTA 4 players can access Blogsnobs.org to find her page. Alex goes into graphic detail about her romantic encounters with Niko.

