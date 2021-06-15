Every breakup CJ has in GTA San Andreas

Managing relationships can be harder than killing people, and this is something CJ knows better than anyone. CJ has six potential lovers in GTA San Andreas.

If a player in GTA San Andreas reaches a 0% rate in a relationship, a cut-scene will appear, and the girlfriend will leave CJ.

CJ's breakup in GTA San Andreas

#1 - Michelle Cannes

Michelle was a mechanic (Image via Real Kev3n)

Michelle was a garage owner in downtown San Fierro and one of six girlfriends in GTA San Andreas. Players could find her close to the water cooler near the back door inside the driving school in Doherty, San Fierro.

She broke up with CJ and even called him a “strolling ardor killer.” She also said that CJ does not know how to please a lady.

#2 - Denise Robinson

Denise made it clear to CJ that she didn't want him anymore (Image via Real Kev3n)

CJ met Denise during the Burning Desire mission. She broke up with CJ, stating that CJ is a drug vendor and clearly said that there is nothing left between them.

Intriguingly, if the breakup happens before "The Green Sabre" mission, players will hear Denise discuss rumors about Big Smoke after blaming CJ for being a crack pusher. This is a subtle in-game spoiler added by the developers for GTA San Andreas players.

#3 - Helena Wankstein

Helena was a lawyer (Image via Real Kev3n)

After "The Green Sabre" mission, CJ met Helena Wankstein beside the Ammu-Nation store in Blueberry, Red County. Helena was a lawyer but was fond of guns and weapons in GTA San Andreas.

She directly told CJ that he is a waste of time and accused him of wasting spare time with his pals and girlfriends.

#4 - Katie Zhan

Katie was a nurse (Image via Real Kev3n)

Katie Zhan was a nurse and lived in the Juniper Hollow district of San Fierro. CJ presented himself as a ladies man on the phone call with Katie. She immediately scolded him and had aspersions of CJ's infidelity.

Katie denied giving him any more opportunities, ending their relationship.

#5 - Barbara Schternvart

Barbara was a deputy sheriff(Image via Real Kev3n)

Barbara Schternvart was a deputy sheriff and lived in Tierra Robada in GTA San Andreas. Her doubts about CJ and his prison activities grew as he presented himself as a “one-man crime wave” and did not realize he was speaking to Barbara when she called him.

Both used to fight with each other. Barbara intimidated CJ with her friends in the police department, after which CJ told her to shut up and ended the conversation.

#6 - Millie Perkins

Millie worked as a croupier at a casino (Image via Real Kev3n)

Millie worked as a croupier at Caligula's Palace casino and lived in Prickle Pine in northern Las Venturas.

She broke up with CJ and cited the reasons that he "treats her like sh*t" and "wine and dine like sh*t" and “dress like sh*t.” Millie and CJ separated soon thereafter.

