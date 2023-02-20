What are the "POGGERS" and "W/L" communities? Exploring the two most-popular communities on Twitch

Twitch and YouTube have transformed the streaming industry by offering viewers an incredible variety of content from a diverse range of streamers. The platform boasts thousands of streamers playing video games, chatting, cooking, music, and many other activities. With so much content to choose from, viewers have formed dedicated fan bases for different types of streamers, divided into separate categories.

Among the two most popular communities include the POGGERS community and the W/L community. To an unfamiliar ear, these are foreign words. However, those who have kept a keen eye on the streaming scene over the years will know that these two categories presently boast of having the biggest streamers.

This article will delve into the two cliques to discover who they are and which streamers are a part of them.

What is the POGGERS community on Twitch, and which streamers are associated with it?

The group, known as POGGERS, consists of an unofficial collective of Twitch and YouTube streamers who frequently collaborate on each other's live streams and videos while sharing significantly with their respective audiences and communities.

The POGGERS community owes its name to a popular emote that originated within the community's streamers' chats. The emote, known as "Poggers," depicts the face of streamer Ryan "Gootecks" Gutierrez, wearing an expression of amazement and excitement. The Poggers emote has since become synonymous with the community, as it is frequently used to express similar emotions during intense or exciting moments in the streamers' content.

The community has grown in popularity and has become a recognized group of streamers on Twitch and YouTube, with many fans following their favorite streamers from the POGGERS community and engaging with their content.

The Poggers community comprises a loose affiliation of Twitch streamers who collaborate and share audiences and includes notable names such as Felix "xQc," Ludwig, Matthew "Mizkif," Hasan "HasanAbi," Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL," Jonathan "Jschlatt," and Imane "Pokimane," among many others.

Rise of the W/L community - who are they, and which creators belong to it?

The W/L community also referred to as the W community, is another informal and loosely affiliated collective of English-speaking Twitch streamers, YouTube streamers, and YouTubers.

Like the POGGERS community, this community regularly collaborates on each other's live streams and videos and shares audiences and communities extensively. The community is named after the term "W," an idiomatic expression used to describe a win or a victory.

Compared to the previous category, the W/L community is rather new. It isn't easy to specify exactly when they became popular, but it is usually thought to be around 2020.

The streamers linked to the W/L community are often recognized for their exuberant and energetic approach to streaming, characterized by loud music, plenty of dancing, and exaggerated reactions. They are extremely popular among Gen Z viewers.

Among the various streamers that are associated with the W/L community include the likes of Darren "IShowSpeed," Adin Ross, Kai Cenat, Josh "YourRAGE," and Jidon "JiDion."

What games do these streamers play?

Despite being a mainstay of Twitch and YouTube, neither members of the communities mentioned above are what you'd call gamers. They engage in several games, but more typically, they are characterized by their collective traits and fan bases.

For example, many streamers from the POGGERS community stream under the "Just Chatting" section. However, few, such as Pokimane and Asmongold, are more inclined towards video games such as Valorant and World of Warcraft.

On the other hand, the W/L community mostly streamed games such as NBA 2K and GTA RP. However, they have shifted to reaction streams and, occasionally, IRL streams.

POGGERS and W/L communities have established themselves as significant groups of Twitch streamers and YouTubers with devoted fan bases. As a result, both communities have emerged as significant players in the worlds of Twitch and YouTube, highlighting the value of collaboration and community-building in content creation. Their continued success is evidence of the importance of fostering a supportive community.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes