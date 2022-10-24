Darren "IShowSpeed" has become one of the most popular streamers in the past year and is known by fans as a Cristiano Ronaldo fanatic. The YouTuber's obsession with the Portuguese footballer is notorious. As a testament to his admiration, he even released a song about the five-time Ballon D'or winner, titled "Ronaldo [Sewey]."

During yesterday's stream, the 17-year-old Ohio native was facetiming former Manchester United player Jessie Lingard when the topic came up. Without missing a beat, Darren asked him if Ronaldo knew about his existence. He asked:

"So, does Ronaldo know me?"

Lingard's answer in the positive stunned IShowSpeed, who couldn't believe it. The footballer insisted:

"Yeah, definitely bro."

"He actually knows me?": IShowSpeed has an emotional moment after Lingard claims that Ronaldo knows about him

Popular for his over-the-top interactions and reactions on his YouTube streams, Darren is known for dabbling in European football despite living across the pond. He was one of the key attractions in the recent Sidemen charity football match held on September 24, 2022.

As a longtime fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, fans have, for the longest time, dreamed of a collaboration between the streamer and the football legend. A clip of him allegedly face-timing Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. also went viral a few days ago.

After mentioning that his idol knew of him, Jessie Lingard had to explain himself and describe how he would use IShowSpeed's iconic accent and the phrase "sui" in front of him. The Nottingham Forest player revealed:

"Bro, I swear. You know when I was there? I was saying, Cristiano Ronaldo, sui. Bro, he knows bro."

The YouTuber was still having trouble believing it and repeatedly asked if it was true. Clearly emotionally invested, he implored Lingard not to fib:

"Wait, he actually knows me? He actually knows me?... Seriously like, don't troll."

However, the midfielder was adamant and assured him that it was true. Lingard said:

"The GOAT knows you bro. Everday me and others would be like Sui, Sui. Bro trust me, he knows you bro."

The YouTuber was too stunned to speak and could only repeat words of surprise. He exclaimed:

"Damn bro. Damn man."

After thanking Lingard for talking to him, IShowSpeed leaned back into his chair and told his audience how emotional the knowledge made him. He stated:

"Dawg! Bro, dawg, dawg, bro! I don't even want to stream right now dawg. I don't even want to stream right now bro. Do you know what he just said ya'll? Do ya'll know what he just said. I feel like I have to really cry right now bro."

Breaking his tough-guy character, smiling ear-to-ear, the American streamer reiterated that his idol knew him and explained why he didn't even feel like streaming. He exclaimed:

"But look, he literally, out of his words. He knows Ronaldo personally, he's been in the same locker room as Ronaldo. He just said Ronaldo knows me bro."

Fans react to the clip

Fans were undeniably baffled yet delighted for the American streamer.

IShowSpeed fans were very happy for the streamer and commended him on his achievements. Many felt he was bound to meet Ronaldo sooner rather than later.

