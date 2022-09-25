"Speed giving me an L": KSI reacts to IShowSpeed tackling him in first 20 seconds of Sidemen charity game

The Sidemen vs YouTube All Stars charity event was highly entertaining from the onset as it began with IShowSpeed taking his revenge on JJ "KSI" with a nasty sliding tackle. With the football game featuring some of the biggest names in the content creation world, the event lived up to its hype with amazing moments.

KSI and IShowSpeed have been beefing for quite some time and the friendly rivalry was at its peak, with the British YouTuber mocking the latter's skills prior to the match. Well, the youngster from Ohio showed who's boss with an early foul on JJ and sent him rolling to the ground.

ksi @KSI Speed giving me an L in the first 20 seconds of the game too Speed giving me an L in the first 20 seconds of the game too 😂

As the famous Mark Clattenburg blew his whistle, IShowSpeed could be seen celebrating his tackle. While the commentators noted that the match could turn ugly if the content creators lose their nerves on the pitch, KSI didn't seem perturbed. In fact, he stood up smiling and after the match tweeted about the incident saying:

"Speed giving me an L in the first 20 seconds of the game too"

"First blood has gone to Speed": IShowSpeed celebrates after bringing KSI down within first 20 seconds of Sidemen FC vs YouTube All Stars charity game

The Sidemen FC vs YouTube All Stars was an all-round success by any measurable metric. The charity event featured some insane numbers as the YouTube livestream attracted more than 2.5 million concurrent viewers at one point.

It also broke the glass ceiling when it came to charity, having raised a whopping £1 million for various charitable organizations such as the Teenage Cancer Trust, CALM, Rays of Sunshine and M7 Education.

ksi @KSI . Man did one skill and was out of breath. Another fraud getting exposed this Saturday This man is just pure trash, even against stinkers. Man did one skill and was out of breath. Another fraud getting exposed this Saturday This man is just pure trash, even against stinkers 😂😂. Man did one skill and was out of breath. Another fraud getting exposed this Saturday https://t.co/XEoD36Nqpr

While the event had many big names such as MrBeast, LazarBeam, GeorgeNotFound, and Karl Jacobs, the main talking point was the KSI vs IShowSpeed matchup.

Both have clashed on Twitter with the former creator making fun of how the American plays the game. So, it was natural for the two to get into some scuffles during the match.

Viewers didn't have to wait long to get their money's worth as the duo got into a fight within 20 seconds after kickoff. As mentioned above, IShowSpeed illegally tackled KSI to the ground with a foul. While former FIFA referee Mark Clattenburg did not produce any cards, the tackle elicited some choice reactions from the two commentators Stephen Tries and Spencer FC.

(Timstamp 00:49:00)

While the stadium roared as the Sidemen founder lay on the ground, Stephen described the situation as follows:

"This is not going to be a nice game. Oh, KSI's on the floor, Speed is celebrating. First blood has gone to Speed."

The two discussed the possibility of a card being shown. Bemused, Stephen explained that while it would be a punishable offense in a professional setting, it is great for the charity event. He stated:

"In a real game, yes. In this game, no. It's great content."

Social media reactions to KSI being brought down by IShowSpeed

Fans of both the content creators flooded the reply section with various memes and screenshots of the two YouTube giants as they kept the banter up on Twitter.

Paul @paul5473_ @KSI Loved the bants thank you for a great match! @KSI Loved the bants thank you for a great match!

IShowSpeed and KSI were undoubtedly at the heart of the game, which ended 8-7 in favor of Sidemen FC. This was the YouTube group's fourth charity football game. The first three games were held back-to-back from 2016 to 2018. Following the end of the most recent match, Sidemen have won three of the four contests against YouTube All Stars.

Fans who have missed the livestream can find the full match on the official Sidemen YouTube channel.

