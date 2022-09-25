“More open play goals than Ronaldo”: Fans react to Vikkstar123’s goal in Sidemen vs. YouTube charity match

Fans offered their reactions after seeing a surprising but celebratory moment when Sidemen member Vikram "Vikkstar123" calmly brought home his team's first goal in the 2022 Sidemen charity match.

Vikkstar has managed to garner a cult-like status over the years. The 27-year-old content creator has managed to produce quite a lot of memorable moments involving football, which includes his latest one. Reacting to the goal, one user comically compared the creator's record to those of Cristiano Ronaldo, saying:

"More open play goals than Ronaldo."

Vikkstar123 scores in front of 27K fans, memes roll in

Vikkstar123 managed to score the first goal for his team in the 12th minute after the YouTube All-Stars acquired a two-goal lead courtesy of a long-range goal from Chunkz and an inside-the-box finish from Niko Omilana.

Vikram is not renowned for his on-the-pitch heroics; however, this was not the first time he scored in front of a massive crowd. Back in 2018, the YouTuber managed to introduce the ball to the net in a penalty in the 57th minute of a match. Following that, Sidemen FC went on to win the game by seven goals to one against the YouTube All-Stars.

Today's goal by Vikkstar was naturally celebrated by hundreds. Twitter users hailed both Vikkstar123 and Darren "IShowSpeed" as the main attractions of the game, with some viewers comparing the duo to Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. One user tweeted:

This is the fourth time that the UK-based YouTube group has organized a charity football event. The first two were streamed in 2016 and 2017, with Sidemen FC, the host team, winning the first one and YouTube All-Stars taking the second. The latest charity event, however, has been the grandest, featuring the likes of Jimmy "MrBeast", Karl Jacobs, Noah Beck, Chunkz, and more getting involved.

Fans react to Vikkstar123 scoring goal in 2022 Sidemen charity match

Fans have already flooded social media with a barrage of memes. It is fair to say that due to the huge following he has garnered over the years, Vikram's goals always get a lot of responses. Here are some of the reactions shared by netizens regarding his latest one:

CFC_Grey @Grey_CFC he’s better then all our attackers ffs Yes Vikkstar scoreshe’s better then all our attackers ffs #sidemenCharityMatch Yes Vikkstar scores 😭😭 he’s better then all our attackers ffs #sidemenCharityMatch https://t.co/ThNXh02how

Khizer @khiz_7 Vikkstar has same number of goals as 100m Nunez #sidemenCharityMatch Vikkstar has same number of goals as 100m Nunez #sidemenCharityMatch https://t.co/oNbx85PyXB

Martín V @Napoleonismo Vikkstar more open play goals than Vlahovic Vikkstar more open play goals than Vlahovic

IG: footy.memes.21 @footymemes21

#SidemenCharityMatch Filly in the celebrations when Vikkstar scored for Sidemen FC Filly in the celebrations when Vikkstar scored for Sidemen FC#SidemenCharityMatch https://t.co/zQvIg6T0MQ

. @utdcynical Vikkstar getting the Nunez treatment Vikkstar getting the Nunez treatment

H @hazfcb_ Vikkstar has more open play goals in 15 minutes than Ronaldo all season Vikkstar has more open play goals in 15 minutes than Ronaldo all season https://t.co/vj1lX5kIwi

It should be noted that all money raised during and after the stream goes directly into a charitable organization. Sidemen have decided to dedicate the special occasion to aiding the Teenage Cancer Trust. Users who want to donate can do so through the official Sidemen website.

