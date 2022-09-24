Mark Goldbridge, BFordLancer, and more react to Mark Clattenburg referee announcement for Sidemen FC vs YouTube All Stars

The referee for the Sidemen FC vs YouTube All Stars charity football match has been announced, and it's none other than Mark Clattenburg.

With the former FIFA referee joining the action, the event is sure to excite fans of the beautiful game.

Sidemen @Sidemen A world class game like this requires a world class referee…



Welcome to the charity match Mark Clattenburg! A world class game like this requires a world class referee…Welcome to the charity match Mark Clattenburg! https://t.co/sEBAcbwGSO

Both Sidemen FC and YouTube All Stars are burgeoning with star power, as they have some of the biggest content creators from Europe and America as players. Names like MrBeast, IShowSpeed, and KSI, who have transcended YouTube to become pop culture phenomena, are all set to take part in the event.

Considering fans' four-year wait to see Sidemen FC vs YouTube All Stars return, excitement is at an all-time high.

Twitter flooded with excitement and banter as Mark Clattenburg is announced as referee in Sidemen FC vs YouTube All Stars charity football match

Mark Clattenburg is an English professional football referee and a former member of the Premier League and the Durham County Football Association. He has refereed a number of notable matches, including the 2016 UEFA Champions League Final and the UEFA Euro 2016 Final.

With Mark Clattenburg officiating tomorrow's proceedings, the Sidemen FC vs YouTube All Stars event is slated to be an extravagant affair.

Here's how content creators and fans reacted to the referee announcement:

Many popular content creators are involved in this weekend's charity football match

The Sidemen FC vs YouTube All Stars charity football match will see the biggest names in the content creation world come together.

Mark Goldbridge, host of YouTube's The United Stand FC talk show and a Manchester United fan, is one of the team managers for the match. He previously managed an amateur football team called United Stand FC, which participated in an influencer tournament in 2019.

Famous freestyler Billy Wingrove is the other team manager announced for the event. He is known for his popular YouTube channel called F2Freestylers, which has over 14 million subscribers.

Sidemen @Sidemen The charity match requires some tactical masterplans and they'll be provided by the team managers.



We're happy to welcome Mark Goldbridge and Billy Wingrove to the teams! The charity match requires some tactical masterplans and they'll be provided by the team managers.We're happy to welcome Mark Goldbridge and Billy Wingrove to the teams! https://t.co/o4DKDuZc19

Stephen Tries and Spencer FC have been revealed as the two commentators for the match.

Stephen Tries is a British comedian and vocal Liverpool fan who has been following football since his childhood. Meanwhile, Spencer FC not only founded a non-league football club of the same name but also has presenting and commentating experience in FIFA esports.

Sidemen @Sidemen Saturday will require some extraordinary commentary to go along the incredible football skills on display.



We're happy to announce that Stephen Tries and Spencer FC are the commentators of the 2022 charity match! Saturday will require some extraordinary commentary to go along the incredible football skills on display.We're happy to announce that Stephen Tries and Spencer FC are the commentators of the 2022 charity match! https://t.co/z6tIrNQmBG

The charity football match will be streamed live from the Charlton Valley Stadium in South London at 3 PM BST. Fans can tune in to the official Sidemen YouTube channel to see the action unfold.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far