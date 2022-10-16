Clip of IShowSpeed allegedly FaceTiming Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. goes viral on social media

A clip of Darren "IShowSpeed" has been gaining traction on social media, in which the well-known personality can allegedly be seen FaceTiming Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. The streamer's obsession with Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo is a well-documented phenomenon on the internet, which is why the incident has caused a furor in his community.

Popular for his over-the-top interactions and reactions on his YouTube streams, Darren is known for dabbling in European football culture despite living across the pond. He was one of the key attractions in the recent Sidemen charity football match held on September 24, 2022, and the clip featuring his idol's son has made some fans hopeful about a collaboration involving Ronaldo and IShowSpeed.

"Big collab coming soon": Fans hopeful about IShowSpeed collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo

As the clip of him talking to a bunch of teenagers from Manchester United's youth team surfaced on Twitter, fans immediately noticed that one of them wore the number 15 jersey, which allegedly belongs to Ronaldo's son. This means that IShowSpeed was FaceTiming his idol's son, which has made many people hopeful of a future collaboration.

Interestingly, the streamer has claimed to have spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. in the past, but most of his audience brushed it aside as a joke. Now, many individuals think that these people have no choice but to admit that the content creator is actually in touch with the footballer's family.

Other people sounded very hopeful that he would be able to complete his dream and meet with his idol.

Speed's fascination with Ronaldo

IShowSpeed has seen a meteoric rise to fame in recent months and regularly streams to over 100,000 concurrent viewers on his YouTube channel. The 17-year-old streamer's fascination with Ronaldo runs deep, as has been evidenced by a popular song he released dedicated to the player called "Sewey," named after the left-winger's iconic celebration.

While playing against Sidemen FC in the match from last month, the streamer performed the same celebration, mimicking his idol after he thought he had scored a goal. After it was due to offside, the YouTuber took off his jersey and proceeded to spank the referee with it, making for one of the more entertaining bits of the match.

