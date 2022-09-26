Top 5 funniest moments from Sidemen vs. YouTube All Stars charity match

The Sidemen vs. YouTube All Stars charity event was a super huge event in the world of content creation. The livestream on YouTube attracted over two million concurrent viewers, and the event managed to raise over £2 million for charity.

With YouTubers and streamers such as MrBeast, KSI, and IShowSpeed on the field at the same time, there was bound to be some highly entertaining moments in the match. Here are the top five funniest moments from the Sidemen vs. YouTube All Stars game that took place on September 24, 2022.

Note: This list is subjective and is based on the author's opinions.

Five funniest moments from Sidemen FC vs. YouTube All Stars charity match featuring IShowSpeed and more

5) Niko Omilana celebrates with a pitch invader

Niko Omilana scored the second goal of the game, giving the YouTube All Stars a two-goal lead within the first nine minutes. But hilariously, a pitch invader with a GoPro came really close to the YouTuber as he put one past the Sidemen goalie.

The entire charity event had a bunch of fans trying to invade the pitch, but this individual seems to have been on the pitch for quite some time without the authorities noticing them.

After Omilana turned to celebrate, he mistook the stranger for a fellow player. Even the commentator wasn't sure whether the incident was planned for content and said:

"He celebrated with the guy with the GoPro. Is that set up?"

The footage from the pitch invader has also been circulated online, and the YouTube All Stars player can be seen celebrating the goal from up close.

4) The offside trap

One of the funniest memes to come out of the match involves IShowSpeed's inability to stay on side. During the game, the ardent Ronaldo fan could be seen waiting in offside positions repeatedly, and fans understandably started making fun of him.

The streamer was so set in his ways that the only goal he scored was disallowed for being offside, something which infuriated the YouTube All Star right wingman.

Droity @AdroitOj #ishowspeed #sidemenCharityMatch man needs a lecture on what an offside is man needs a lecture on what an offside is 😂 #ishowspeed #sidemenCharityMatch https://t.co/V8AxkGDOZh

In the post-match interview, he was still harping about the disallowed goal and blamed the referee, saying:

"Who was that ref? Are you the Premier League ref bro? That's a clear goal, they just hating."

For the record, the match was refereed by Mark Clattenburg, a former FIFA referee who has officiated notable matches such as the Champions League and Euro Cup finals.

3) KSI and IShowSpeed WWE moment

Even though he could not make a dent on the scoreboard, IShowSpeed certainly left quite an impression on those watching the match, especially due to his on and off-pitch rivalry with Sidemen founder, KSI. The two had already clashed before the game, which involved videos of them roasting each other.

ksi @KSI . Man did one skill and was out of breath. Another fraud getting exposed this Saturday This man is just pure trash, even against stinkers. Man did one skill and was out of breath. Another fraud getting exposed this Saturday This man is just pure trash, even against stinkers 😂😂. Man did one skill and was out of breath. Another fraud getting exposed this Saturday https://t.co/XEoD36Nqpr

The beef between the two giant content creators could have a list of its own and offered some of the funniest moments on the pitch yesterday. At one point, IShowSpeed and KSI had a WWE moment when the former stood over the latter's body after a tackle. The game continued in the background, with YouTube All Stars scoring a goal against Sidemen.

2) IShowSpeed celebrates after tackling KSI within first 20 seconds

This list is a bit IShowSpeed-heavy, but for good reason. The Amercian soccer fan had some of the most noteworthy moments in the match. His rivalry with KSI has been mentioned before, and the two had clashed in the locker room prior to the match, where they got into a barking competition.

The feud between the YouTubers did not take long to manifest on the field when the Ohio native took out KSI with a clear foul within the match's first 20 seconds. Moreover, IShowSpeed can clearly be seen celebrating the foul after JJ falls to the ground.

The commentators noted that such an attack could easily earn a player a card but also admitted that the charity event needed content like this, stating:

"In a real game, yes. In this game, no. It's great content."

Stephen Tries, one of the commentators, described the situation, saying:

"This is not going to be a nice game. Oh, KSI's on the floor, Speed is celebrating. First blood has gone to Speed."

1) IShowSpeed whips referee

The American's shenanigans did not stop at going after other players but extended to engaging in banter with the referee. Considering his inability to stay onside for much of the game, IShowSpeed's only goal against Sidemen FC was disallowed by the linesman after he was caught offside.

His displeasure at the ruling has been discussed before, but his initial reaction is by far the most-talked thing from the Sidemen charity match. The YouTube All-Star wingman thought he had scored and obliviously started celebrating with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'SIU' celebration.

When he realized that the goal was not going to be counted, IShowSpeed was furious with the referee. In his anger, he took off his t-shirt and ran toward Mark Clattenburg.

Chunkz took the liberty of borrowing a yellow card from the referee to penalize the player for taking off part of his outfit. Hpwever, IShowSpeed snatched it from his teammate and whipped Clattenburg with his t-shirt, much to the delight of fans everywhere.

Fans who may have missed the livestream can watch the entire match with the pre-match show on the Sidemen YouTube channel.

