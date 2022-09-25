KSI's prediction comes true as more than 2 million fans tune into Sidemen vs YT All Stars charity match

The promised nail-biting action of the charity match between KSI's Sidemen and Niko Omilana's YouTube All Star materialized on the football field today. The former's predictions for online viewership were proven right when more than two million fans tuned into the match on their official YT handle.

Even before the first half was over, more than 2.2 million concurrent viewers had already been clocked. Read on to find out more about the match and the donations that the team was able to raise via the event.

Sidemen vs YouTube All-Stars Charity Game: All you need to know

Despite giants like MrBeast and JiDion on the field, this massive number comes as a bit of a surprise since the last match's peak viewership as well did not cross 650,000 concurrent viewers. The excitement for the event was palpable even before the match began as tickets to the Charlton Valley Stadium match sold out in less than a day.

This could be due to the professional setup that the event has shown. With everything from Billy Wingrove and Mark Golbridge managing the teams, to the overall boost in the rosters with a star-studded lineup on both sides.

Sidemen @Sidemen The official squads for the charity match 2022 The official squads for the charity match 2022 ⬇️ https://t.co/lHKN3y4PV2

In previous matches, the Sidemen held the upper hand, with the team having won two of the three matches played.

That being said, there is a lot of star power on both teams this time around. Speculation has been rife since the lineup was announced as to how things will play out on the field.

Official Fotmob ratings were also released for the game, which is an unusual occurrence for matches outside professional football.

Football Moments @FootyMoments21 They have Fotmob ratings for the Sidemen vs YouTube Allstars match They have Fotmob ratings for the Sidemen vs YouTube Allstars match 😂💀 https://t.co/Z2wKjXysHq

The excitement amongst fans kept up throughout the match, with many taking to social media to share their views.

Chidi 💙 🇬🇧 @chinwetal The goals at the Sidemen vs YouTube AllStars game have been spectacular! The goals at the Sidemen vs YouTube AllStars game have been spectacular!

Keme 🌊 @Wavykems Sidemen vs YouTube allstars game saving my weekend Sidemen vs YouTube allstars game saving my weekend

ali @aliiishahh

#SidemenCharityMatch How is Sidemen FC vs YouTube AllStars more entertaining than the England Italy game last night How is Sidemen FC vs YouTube AllStars more entertaining than the England Italy game last night 😭😭 #SidemenCharityMatch

100% of the proceeds from the match will be split between four charities, namely the Campaign Against Living Miserably (40%), Teenage Cancer Trust (40%), Rays of Sunshine (10%), and M7E (10%). The total amount of donations made on the official Sidemen FC website and via super chats to the official YT channel crossed over £1,000,000 today.

This puts the total donations made this year at more than double the amount raised the last time, back in 2018. Team Sidemen secured an eight-seven win, thanks to a last-minute rally by the team, with Miniminter taking the spotlight with a hat-trick.

