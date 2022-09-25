Some ticket holders denied entry to Sidemen vs YouTube All Stars as organizers closed gates early due to unruly fans

Sidemen FC vs. YouTube All Stars matchup was a massive hit that took place in a sold-out stadium with a capacity of around 27,000 on September 24. However, a few ticket holders for the game couldn't get into the venue after the organizers closed the gates due to miscreants trying to break in.
With the biggest names in the content creation world participating in the event, there was bound to be some ruckus among the crowds who wanted to get a glimpse of their favorite creators at one of the biggest events of the year. That said, Sidemen apologized for the inconvenience caused to people in a series of tweets, explaining why the decision to close the gates was taken.
Sidemen team apologizes closing gates early and leaving some ticker holders outside stadium
With so many people trying to watch the match, Sidemen's team explained that the gates had to be closed early to prevent people from illegally entering the grounds, which could have easily jeopardized the match. An overcrowded stadium is both a safety and a security issue.
Acknowledging the frustration and disappointment of fans who were barred from the event despite having legitimate tickets, Sidemen's team dropped their email address for the aggrieved to contact them regarding any further queries about the situation. Fans can reach them at "[email protected]"
The much-anticipated football match between the UK group and YouTube All Stars was understandably hyped to the extreme. After all, it featured content creators and streamers such as MrBeast, KSI, IShowSpeed, and more. With the event making a return after four years, the excitement was off the charts.
Moreover, the charity game saw absolutely smashing online viewership numbers, with over 2.4 million concurrent views recorded at one point. The venue chosen to host the event was Charlton Academy's home ground, Charlton Valley Stadium, in South London, which has a capacity of 27,111, according to Wikipedia. Tickets for the game were sold out within a day of release back in August.
Twitter reactions
Many fans raised their concerns, with some advocating for a refund. People who were directly affected by the gates' closing also expressed their displeasure. It is important to note that all proceeds from the event are supposed to go to charity, so a refund might not be as easy as it sounds.
For those who missed the event, the whole game with the pre-game show is available to watch anytime on the official Sidemen YouTube channel.
