IShowSpeed hilariously imitates Ronaldo's celebration after receiving a kiss

Darren "IShowSpeed" was seen making yet another IRL football video where he played a pick-up match against a group of fans. Towards the end of the video, Darren took on a fan in a 1v1 match that saw him take the victory. The clip did not end there as the YouTuber received a peck on his cheeks from a female fan soon after, which prompted him to imitate Cristiano Ronaldo's signature celebration.

IShowSpeed was banned from Twitch last week. He received a strike for violating community guidelines after demonstrating a suggestive act on stream.

IShowSpeed celebrates with fans after getting a kiss as a reward

The dynamic YouTube star was in the middle of yet another comical moment after making a deal with a fellow fan which would have Darren receive a peck on the cheek from the fan's sister if he managed to win a 1v1 match against him. He was seen wagering the following:

"If I beat you 1v1, I get a kiss from your sister."

The gamer went on to win the football match after scoring the winning goal before claiming his reward. He said:

"You lost fair and square. Respect. You lost fair and square. Deal is a deal, man. No disrespect."

(Timestamp: 1:29:42)

The 19-year-old then went on to gesture for a kiss before being shunned away. The young lady eventually ended up giving Darren a peck on the cheek, and he jumped up in elation.

IShowSpeed hilariously started to celebrate in the stream while also demonstrating the signature celebration of the Portuguese star with the rest of the fans. He flung himself into the air and shouted:

"Sewi."

Fans react to the hilarious moment

Viewers of the stream went bonkers at the sight of IShowSpeed winning the 1v1 battle even after being touted as the underdog. The YouTuber himself was rather surprised by the victory, but it did not stop him from celebrating in an over-the-top fashion. The clip was shared on his second channel and received many encouraging comments. Here are some fan reactions:

Fans react to the YouTuber getting a kiss from a fan (Image via Speedy Boykins/YouTube)

Despite being a controversial figure, Darren is among the most watched streamers on YouTube. He recently reached the 10 million subscriber mark on his channel after receiving a ban.

