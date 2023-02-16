5 times Twitch star xQc did things on stream that could've ended with a ban

Felix "xQc" has cemented his legacy as one of the leading gamers and streamers on Twitch with his engaging personality, top-tier gameplay, and an unwavering commitment to entertain his audience on a daily basis.

His off-the-wall humor and wild on-stream antics have helped the French-Canadian "Juicer" earn over 11.5 million followers on the popular streaming platform since his debut in 2018.

Felix's unpredictability has helped him become the fifth most popular streamer and the second most popular English content creator on Twitch. However, his outspoken personality is a double-edged sword as the 27-year-old often finds himself at the center of controversies as well as the recipient of bans.

Here are five moments that almost got xQc banned for violating Twitch’s community guidelines and policies.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Exploring 5 moments that almost got xQc banned from Twitch

1) Felix comes across a "graphic" t-shirt while livestreaming

xQc has had to deal with multiple suspensions or threats of suspension on Twitch over the past few months, with a potential infringement being clipped from a livestream that aired in September 2022.

The 20-second video featured the popular Twitch streamer browsing through a collection of t-shirts and asking his viewers for their opinions on the same. The clip started with Felix requesting his chat:

"Guys dont say L and W guys, how about you vote yay or nay if you want me to look at it. I have a..."

The streamer abruptly cut himself off mid-sentence after realizing a t-shirt on the screen featured two nude male statues. He quickly scrolled past the product and exclaimed:

"Oh my god! What was that?"

After a few moments of being speechless, Felix repeatedly asked, "what was that?" The Twitch superstar then echoed the thoughts of his viewers and played off the potential Twitch ban by stating it was "good" that chat did not see the t-shirt in question.

2) The TV meta and DMCA strikes

Starting in late 2021, Twitch saw the rise of one of its weirdest trends so far - popular streamers reacting to and watching cooking shows live on stream.

Felix found himself at the center of yet another controversy after his broadcasts featuring Masterchef started gaining a lot of notoriety. Post a series of criticisms from fellow streamers and viewers alike, Twitch warned xQc about a potential ban and DMCA strike if he continued to watch TV shows live on stream.

After publicly defending himself on Reddit and sharing his views on the TV meta, he laughed off any potential strikes and bans and termed them as "silly."

Meanwhile, a viewer sent in a comment about how the TV meta was a sure-shot way of getting banned. While responding to them, Felix stated:

"I'm going to be honest, I think you’re just totally incorrect."

He went on to explain how the DMCA threat had existed for a while and nothing had happened, before calling Twitch the "Wild West."

“When it comes to other sh*t, it’s the Wild West [for DMCA strikes]. Nobody knows what’s going to stick and what won’t stick.”

3) Third-party reaction videos spell potential bans

November 2022 saw Felix have quite a few run-ins with potential Twitch bans after his TikTok reaction videos took an unexpected turn towards inappropriate content.

While on his daily scroll through TikTok during a live stream, xQc stumbled across a sexually suggestive video. After being taken aback by the women's beauty, the streamer took some time to compose himself before scrolling through other videos.

"What is this thirst trapping?"

This, however, wasn't the first time Felix accidentally watched a TikTok video that came up while livestreaming and featured inappropriate content. Around the same time frame, he stumbled across another semi-nude video.

4) xQc googles Ash Kash

November 26, 2022, saw one of the most hyped livestream collaborations when xQc and popular American streamer Kai Cenat linked up on Twitch.

During their conversation, Kai asked Felix if he knew who Ash Kash was, which prompted the latter to google the TikTok-star-turned-musician. While looking at her images on Google, xQc inquired about Ash and who she is before Kai started screaming uncontrollably. The "Juicer" was perplexed and questioned:

"What happened?"

Kai then proceeded to explain that he spotted an image of Ash from an OnlyFans video of hers. Upon realizing the potential ban that could follow, xQc stated:

"My heart rate can't go up and down like that I'm gonna [f*****g ] die on the screen I'm gonna get banned."

5) Inappropriate anime picture during Marbels on Stream

xQc accidentally showed an inappropriate image while playing Marbles on Stream (Image via xQc/Twitch)

Felix's latest run-in with a potential ban came on February 6, 2023, when he was livestreaming the popular racing game, Marbles on Stream.

While going about a regular race with his viewers, he was cycling through participants in the race when he accidentally hovered over a user with an inappropriate anime profile picture. Initially, neither Felix nor the viewers noticed the image at all, resulting in it staying on screen for an extended period of time.

Upon realizing what the pixelated picture was, the Twitch star quickly hid it and was noticeably concerned about the consequences. In a bid to avoid getting the banhammer, Felix proceeded to delete the VOD altogether and all footage from the livestream has since been deleted.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes