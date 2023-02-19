OTK members discuss why the "POGGERS" community doesn't produce new streamers, say it's down to "cancel culture"

In a recent stream, OTK members gathered to discuss the current state of the "POGGERS" community and how there haven't been any new streamers on the horizon for the group. The broadcast was held on the Twitch channel belonging to Nick "Nmplol."

For those unfamiliar with streamer lingo, POGGERS refers to a group of English-speaking Twitch streamers and YouTube creators who collaborate frequently, showing up in each other's livestreams and videos often. Their approach is usually quite informal, which is why fans find their streams relaxing. As a result, they share a large portion of their audience and community.

The POGGERS community got its name from a well-known emote called "Poggers," which is frequently used in Twitch chats. Speaking about how the group has plateaued over time, Malena Tudi, content creator and Nmplol's partner, remarked:

"I blame cancel culture..."

OTK members give their take on cancel culture curbing POGGERS community's growth

The POGGERS community is among the most well-established streaming cliques in the world. Despite the likes of xQc, HasanAbi, Pokimane, and several other OTK members being associated with it, there hasn't been significant growth in its reach in recent years. According to the streamers present in Nmplol's stream, the POGGERS community hasn't produced new faces in the world of streaming due to the prevalent cancel culture.

Speaking on the topic, Nmplol asserted:

"Didn't QTCinderella come from there? That's the problem with the POGGERS community. We're not getting new blood. We got ExtraEmily and we've already taken her."

Mizkif added:

"It's cancel culture that's stopped us from doing it. People getting afraid that people on stream are going to cancel you and you're gonna get banned. That's stopped a lot of people from doing it (skits like AustinShow)."

How the internet reacted

Members of the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit shared their thoughts on the OTK (One True King) members' comments about the POGGERS community stagnating. While some users expressed their agreement, others countered the view stating that the POGGERS community has evolved over time.

A few members noted that the community's audience has grown and moved beyond the type of content that was once popular on Twitch.

Another user argued:

One user discussed how smaller streamers find it difficult to grow on the Amazon-owned platform.

Here is another comment resonating with the above remark:

One Redditor believes that, despite the likes of ExtraEmily, Emiru, and Maya Higa being close associates of the OTK members, much of their fan following is down to their own creativity and personality.

Here are some other notable reactions:

Despite the POGGERS community not introducing new streamers recently, it remains quite relevant alongside the W/L community, which consists of streamers like Adin Ross, Kai Cenat, and IShowSpeed.

