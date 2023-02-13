"Collaboration with Speed and JiDion" - Adin Ross persuades Kai Cenat to start streaming on Kick

During a livestream on February 13, Twitch sensation Adin Ross revealed that he would soon start broadcasting on Kick. After explaining his plans for different types of content, Ross decided to call fellow content creator Kai Cenat and persuade him to start streaming on the newer platform.

While listing out some of the benefits of broadcasting on Kick, the former claimed that the latter would be able to collaborate with indefinitely banned Twitch streamers such as Darren "IShowSpeed" and Jidon "JiDion:"

"So, listen to me. Collaboration with Speed and JiDion. Live sports, your whole community follows. NBA, NFL, whatever you want, live!"

Adin Ross explains the advantages of streaming on Kick to Kai Cenat

At the 39-minute mark of his February 13 livestream, Adin Ross called up Kai Cenat to speak about Kick. The Streamer of the Year was surprised by the sudden phone call, with the latter stating that he wanted to discuss some "real s**t." He elaborated:

"Real s**t. You know, I asked my chat, I said, 'Yo! Five people I named.' I said, 'Adin Ross, Kai Cenat, xQc...' I said, 'If they did not stream, would guys open up the Twitch app?' Do you know what they said to me? They said, 'No.''

Ross then explained the advantages of streaming on Kick, telling Cenat to imagine being offered millions of dollars, equity, being able to collaborate with indefinitely banned Twitch streamers like IShowSpeed and JiDion, and watching commercial sports such as the NBA and NFL live on stream.

He continued further and suggested that Kai Cenat would be able to watch popular movies if he were to broadcast on the Trainwreckstv-backed platform:

"Movie nights. You can watch Avengers, Rush Hour, all that stuff. Omegle. Prank phone calls. You can literally call up, if you wanted, like, a random person, restaurant, be like, 'Hey, like, I'm on the toilet right now, taking a s**t,' like, 'come clean it up.'"

Timestamp: 39:30

Ross went on to say that Kai Cenat could do "whatever" he wanted:

"If you wanted to Kai, you can have b***hes with their t***es out. Now, I don't condone that. It's haram. You can do whatever the f**k you want. Yes!"

The Florida native recalled a "staircase incident" and told Kai Cenat that if something similar happened on Kick, he wouldn't have to worry about it:

"Like, you remember the staircase incident? Like, if that happened... listen, if that were to happen, you know, on Kick, you wouldn't have to worry about anything."

Kai Cenat was intrigued by the proposition and responded by saying:

"Okay. So, you're saying equity, no ToS, millions of dollars. Does it have the app yet?"

Fans react to Adin Ross and Kai Cenat's conversation

A reaction thread featuring the streamers' conversation went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some of the most relevant comments were along these lines:

Adin Ross is a popular streamer who's been actively broadcasting on the Amazon-owned platform since 2018. He is well-known for hosting Just Chatting content and collaborating with prominent influencers and celebrities.

