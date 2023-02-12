"W community taken another L" - Streaming community reacts after Kai Cenat's acquaintance allegedly uses homophobic slur on livestream

Twitch sensation Kai Cenat hosted the 11th day of his Mafiathon subathon on February 12, 2023. During the initial hours, the content creator got on a phone call with an acquaintance, during which the latter allegedly used a homophobic slur live on the stream. Kai Cenat immediately hung up the call and expressed surprise at the situation.

A Twitch clip featuring the streamer's conversation went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, garnering over 2,500 upvotes and 698 fan reactions. Hundreds of community members upvoted Redditor u/ Phar4's comment, in which they stated:

"W community taken another L. How many more Ls can they take(?)"

"Come on, bro!" - Kai Cenat rendered speechless after acquaintance uses homophobic slur live on stream

At the 18-minute mark of his February 12 broadcast, Kai Cenat was watching a YouTube video titled Interviewed the Worst Street in Downtown LA. He then decided to call someone, and things took a turn when the person allegedly used the homophobic slur on the livestream.

Upon hearing this, the Twitch star hung up the call and exclaimed:

"Bro, come on, bro! This n*****! Oh my gosh, bro! Bro, come, like..."

Timestamp: 00:18:25

For a while, the New York native sat in silence with his head down. He then sighed deeply and stated:

"Chat, he said 'flag it.' He said 'flag it.' It's the lingo. It's the lingo, chat. Yo, bro! He said, 'flag it.' It's lingo. It's lingo, for me. I wouldn't know what else he was saying."

Streaming community reacts to Kai Cenat's clip

With hundreds of community members commenting on the conversation thread posted on the streamer-focused forum, Redditor u/NightStickSteve claimed that Cenat wouldn't be banned for the incident:

According to a Reddit user, u/_00zz, the 21-year-old personality needed to get "some better friends":

Some of the more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Kai Cenat is one of the top-ranking content creators on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. On February 10, 2023, he became the seventh streamer on Twitch to have an all-time peak in active subscriptions. He currently has 4,253,018 followers and averages more than 73k viewers per stream.

Cenat is best known for his Just Chatting broadcasts and has racked up 1,642 hours of streaming under the category. He is also an avid gamer, having played a variety of popular titles such as Grand Theft Auto 5, Minecraft, Fortnite, the NBA 2K series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and more.

