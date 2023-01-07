How many times has Kai Cenat been banned on Twitch?

Twitch sensation Kai Cenat was one of the biggest content creators on the livestreaming platform in 2022. In September last year, he dethroned French-Canadian icon Felix "xQc" to become the purple platform's top and most-subscribed personality.

Ever since Kailen began livestreaming in February 2021, he has amassed over 3.5 million followers on his channel. However, he did run into some issues on Twitch, which led to him being banned on a few occasions for controversial reasons.

In this article, we will look at Cenat's Twitch bans and the reasons behind them, as well as some relevant fan reactions.

Exploring Kai Cenat's Twitch bans

According to the automated notification Twitch account StreamerBans, Kai Cenat has been banned a total of three times on Twitch. On April 26, 2021, the streamer took to Twitter to reveal that he was banned from the platform on the grounds of using "hateful slurs or symbols."

Cenat voiced his sentiments, claiming that he was "literally getting harassed." He rallied his followers to make the hashtag #FREEKAI trend on the social media platform. An official email from Twitch regarding the streamer's ban read:

"Reason: Hateful slurs or symbols. Using hateful slurs, hate symbols, or hate group emblems without context or in a harmful manner."

Twitch elaborated on the reason, saying:

"Examples of violative conduct include but are not limited to: Insulting another person with a hateful slur on stream. Posting an ASCII representation of a hateful symbol in chat. Uploading profile content that contains hateful slurs, hate symbols, or hate group emblems."

A subsequent suspension was recorded three months later, on July 17, 2021. He took to Twitter once again to express his thoughts on the situation, stating:

"Wow I really just got banned. You guys weird ASF."

Just a day later, on July 18, 2021, the streamer was unbanned from the purple platform.

Kai Cenat gets banned on Twitch for the third time and receives a 30-day suspension

In a fairly contentious suspension, Kai Cenat was banned from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform for the third time on March 2, 2022:

The New York native confirmed that he was banned from Twitch for a month, with his tweet reading as:

The unexpected ban went viral in the streaming community, with many people speculating on a plausible reason.

A reaction thread featuring the content creator's update gained significant traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here are some relevant fan reactions from the now-archived post:

Following numerous speculations, a video on YouTube later surfaced and revealed the alleged reason for Kai Cenat's third ban.

The 21-year-old streamer was reacting to videos on a Discord server, during which he was heard saying:

"I said, oh my god, I hate y'all m***eys, bro! M***eys get me tight. M***eys got to die. M***eys must die! M***eys, oh my f***ing god! I hate y'all n*****, bro! Oh my god!"

After four weeks and two days, Kai Cenat was finally unbanned on April 1, 2022:

Kai Cenat began breaking numerous records on Twitch just a few months after his third ban, eventually attracting over 100,000 active subscribers to his channel. On December 5, 2022, the AMP-affiliated content creator was crowned the Streamer of the Year at YouTube's annual award ceremony, the Streamy Awards.

