“I’m literally getting harassed”: FREEKAI hashtag trends as YouTuber Kai Cenat gets banned from Twitch for alleged “hateful slurs”

The hashtag FREEKAI is currently trending between YouTuber Kai Cenat & his fans. The teen star faces a Twitch ban, the third time within two weeks, and his fandom isn’t ready to bow down again.

The 19-year-old is a growing sensation known for his comedic sketches based on memes. But lately, the internet has known the creator by his trending hashtag “FREEKAI” on Twitter, a social media movement that fans have repeatedly been a part of in the past few weeks.

At the start of April, Kai Cenat was hit with his first ban on Twitch for the month, with the reason stated as “hateful slurs or symbols.” Although it seemed like the suspension was permanent, the YouTuber was able to revoke his strike thanks to loyal fans and appreciated their support.

But, shockingly, that wouldn’t be his last ban on the platform for the month.

Twitch bans YouTuber Kai Cenat for the third times in two weeks

In a recent tweet, the star claims to have been harassed by Twitch after his most recent ban, his third one, for the same reasons. It’s unclear if the creator did, in fact, engage in any hateful slurs or symbols that led to his ban.

According to Kai's tweets, the streamer has been hit with three bans this month alone. But, fortunately, fans are still standing by their movement to FREEKAI.

For those unaware, Kai Cenat is an upcoming creator and produces content for his two YouTube channels. Although the social media icon has been able to keep his YouTube creator profiles away from a ban, that can’t be said for his Twitch profile.

Kai Cenat claims harassment by Twitch after facing another ban

In the past, Kai’s fans have shared concerns over Twitch abruptly banning him during his stream. Similarly, many argue that the video streaming platform is harassing the creator.

There’s still no word yet on whether Kai Cenat has got his current ban revoked, but that hasn’t stopped his fandom from questioning Twitch on Twitter.

Kai Cenat Believes Twitch May Be Targeting Him After Getting Banned Again Tonight! 👀🍿



BTW: Kai’s Been Banned On Twitch 2-3 Times Within The Last 2 Weeks. #FreeKai pic.twitter.com/oZyOuXnrf8 — SFTY Network! (@SFTYNetwork) April 26, 2021

BRUH I THOUGHT THEY PUT JONGIN IN JAIL BECAUSE REASON WAS ILLEGALLY GOOD JHBCFJHD #freekai pic.twitter.com/fMakn2G0Jy — mya 🐯🌹🔥 (@taeoyama) April 26, 2021

Kai every time he get ban on Twitch: #freekai pic.twitter.com/DMLHCXvk1x — AMP BURNER⚡️ (@BurnerAMP_) April 26, 2021

Some fans even went as far as to question whether Twitch was targeting Kai Cenat for being a black streamer.

Twitch just out here targeting a fellow black twitch streamer smh what is ya on? #FreeKai pic.twitter.com/jOmOnq9V7A — Chris Vee (@ChrisVeeTV) April 26, 2021

3rd time in 2 weeks this definitely a race thing idc Yall gotta treat ur black creators better twitch #FreeKai @Twitch @TwitchSupport https://t.co/HthFZH89V3 — Squilliam (@junosharpie) April 26, 2021

#freekai this has gotta be the third time ive seen this so free this man. why the fuck has he been banned and unbanned 3 times in a MONTH? — living in an autopwnable world (@wolfii__) April 26, 2021

And to all the KPOP fans that once again think this is their Kai... its not 😭 But help us get this trending If you truly care about Black content creators by actually addressing the issue when U use the hashtag thanks mates 💯 #FreeKai — Squilliam (@junosharpie) April 26, 2021

#FREEKAI LIKE THE ONLY CC I'VE BEEN WATCHING FOR THE PAST WEEK AND HE'S BANNED FOR SLURS BYE BESTIES — kennedy (fatalist arch) (@cockand_dick) April 26, 2021

He's been falsely banned 3 times within 2 weeks or so... twitch ... WTF ARE YOU DOING????? https://t.co/ctIRrkui6D — YourRAGE First Account (@YourRAGEz) April 26, 2021

The teen’s Instagram stories suggest that the creator is working on getting his account unbanned. In the meantime, FREEKAI continues to trend on Twitter.