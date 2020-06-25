How Techno Gamerz became India's biggest GTA 5 YouTuber

Ujjwal Chaurasia, better known to his audience as Techno Gamerz is the man behind one of India's biggest gaming channels on Youtube. With over 4.61 Million subscribers, Techno Gamerz is the biggest and most popular channel for GTA V content.

Ujjwal plays a lot of games on his channel including the likes of GTA V, Minecraft, and more recently the Resident Evil 3 Remake. His engaging and exciting storytelling style while playing the games have made him a huge success, and he continues to grow his channel every week.

We got in touch with Ujjwal for an interview, so we could get more insight to the man behind the massively successful Youtube Channel. He spoke about his love for the GTA franchise, and also about his favorite type of music, movies, and advice for anyone looking to start a Youtube channel of their own.

Q: As a kid, what was your first experience with a video game? What do you remember most about that game?

A. The first video game I remember enjoying was 'Snow Bros', my cousin had invited me to play the game together way back when i was in 3rd standard. I still remember it as being one of the happiest parts of my childhood.

My cousin taught me the controls, and i found it very difficult at first; the game had 50 levels with 5 boss stages. We toiled through to the last stage and defeated the final boss eventually after a few days.

However, my first PC game was the popular GTA Vice City. I hadn't played any open-world games before that, and it was a blast. The game lets you do everything from driving, to fighting other people and stealing vehicles, and so much more.

Q: What are the biggest challenges in your video making process?

A: My priority has always been to entertain the audience while playing games like GTA, and I try to deliver unique and fresh content with each episode. Maintaining that level of creativity is the biggest challenge I face while making my videos.

Q: How much planning is involved before you put out a video?

A: A lot of planning goes into before putting out any video, but my commentary always takes centre stage, as I want the audience to feel as if they themselves are playing these games.

Q: Getting to the initial milestone of 10,000 subscribers is extremely hard, how long or toughwas this period for you, and what kept you going?

A: Gaining subscribers is obviously the toughest job for a Youtuber at the initial stages of your channel. I maintained a continuous and strict schedule for 4 months, even if i had only a 1000 subscribers.

I didn't only have a Youtube channel to maintain, I had to also balance school and my institute. A lot of time management was involved, but I stuck to it and eventually gained 10,000 subscribers in 8 months.

Q: Do you enjoy single-player games like GTA more than multi-player games?

A: Much like everyone else, I enjoy playing multiplayer games for the fun and the challenge of competing against other players with human and unpredictable errors and challenges that come with playing against real people.

In single-player games like GTA, I have more time to absorb the atmosphere, the characters and the environment within the game world. In multiplayer games, I feel agitated and do not have the luxury of such things, especially during competitive matches.

In single-player experiences like GTA, I do feel like my character is awesomely powerful and superior in comparison to the NPCs.

Q: You clearly put a lot of thought into building a captivating story and narrative in your videos, how important is that to your appeal?

A: In every video video I put out, I do a recap of the previous episode. It gives my audience a reminder of what went down in the gameplay series before. It is extremely important for my audience to follow the storyline of the game, only then they will become interested in watching a series like GTA V.

Q: How much of your stories are spontaneous while playing the games or do you plan them out beforehand?

A: In the early stages of my channel, I used to do a little bit of planning beforehand, and figure how and what to speak. But, over time, it has become somewhat of a habit, and I do not need to plan much beforehand regarding my commentary.

Now I do my commentary in a way that it is engaging, and everyone call follow along to the story easily.

Q: What was it about video games that drew you in?

A: I've played a lot of games over the years, and I tend to finish all of them. I never leave any game midway. But Clash of Clans, specifically was one game that hooked me.

Q: You’re one of the most popular video game streamers in India, do your friends treat you differently now that you’re famous?

A: When I'm with my friends, they're very proud of me and always have good things to say. After a while, they revert back to normal, and whenever they play a game, they tend to always play with me.

Q: Leaving video games like GTA aside, what kind of music do you enjoy? What was the last movie you watched that you loved?

A: I love to listening Punjabi and bass boosted music. By the way, I watch a lot of movies, but my favorite movie of all time is 3 Idiots, which I have watched more than 50 times.

Q:Did you face financial struggles early on in your career?

A: I didn't face many struggles financially in my career, because my elder brother supported me from the very start. He supported me throughout, and provided for everything that I needed. My brother is a huge part of the reason why I am at the stage that I am today.

Q: Since you’ve been putting out videos for a while now, do you ever get nervous while shooting a video series like GTA?

A: I don't get nervous anymore while making videos anymore, but initially when I started making Facecam videos, there was a lot of anxiousness.

Q: Since it is extremely important to be entertaining while also being good at the game, do you feel the pressure to play differently than you usually would?

A: No, I don't feel any pressure at all, because I have always been very talkative as a child, and I tend to speak a lot while playing games as a habit anyway.

People are already familiar with these games I play (like GTA V), and they've probably played it for themselves. So they like watching others play, hoping to learn some new tricks along the way.

Q: What advice would you give yourself if you could travel back in time to when you were younger?

A. I had a football tournament that I missed, and after that I had quit sports altogether. I would advise myself to maintain sports along with my gaming. Sports is extremely beneficial for health, and I would love to continue it.

Q: What advice would you have for young kids who want to start their own gaming channel one day?

A. Youtube is a great place to start your own Gaming Channel, there are plenty of great gaming channels on the platform. Therefore, you need to get through to your audience admist all the other channels. There are a few views you can get more subscribers, such as:

Select the latest and most popular games to start with on Youtube.

Share the videos with your friends and make your own Facebook page as well.

Practice and get better at the game. You should be a capable player in the games you play.

Experiment with the game and try out different things

Upload Daily

Try Live Streaming 2 times in a week

Q16. What was the most popular game amongst your friends that you didn't like?

A. I think Free Fire is a game that my friends like to play a lot but I don't really like that game.

