Twitch accounts of several WWE Superstars suspended 

WWE's crackdown on the third-party deals of its talent has finally resulted in a big move. AJ Styles, who is easily the most popular streamer from the list of WWE Superstars, announced on his Discord server that the 'StylesClash' Twitch stream would be suspended for the time being.

Styles noted that WWE is making a few changes regarding the Superstars' streaming ventures, which is the reason behind his hiatus from the streaming platform.

Styles issued the following statement:

"Everyone, I want to thank you all for the great memories on Mixer and Twitch. I will cherish these memories and I love everyone one [sic] of you that have made this possible and supported me. As many of you know WWE is making some changes regarding streaming. We will see what the future holds in that regard. With that being said I will be suspending Stylesclash stream. This isn't good buy, but this is see you sometime in the future. We will leave discord open, but since it won't be monitor5ed we will be making changes. Chris or I will let you know what that looks like once we figured it out. If you see me at arenas or wherever be sure to let me know you're part of the phenomenal family. Again this isn't the end it's just a pase. Thank you again for your support."

More WWE Superstars forced to pull down their Twitch accounts

AJ styles is not the only Superstar who has been forced to take a break from streaming as Mia Yim also issued the following update on Twitter.

Sorry guys, no more stream for the time being. Thank you for making these past few difficult months manageable. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. 💙 https://t.co/9XHbOikGLL — The HBIC (@MiaYim) October 29, 2020

Fightful reported that Aleister Black and Zelina Vega would also have their final stream on Thursday. WWE is expected to conduct a meeting with the Superstars on Friday, and the next course of action should be known soon.

During his Thursday stream, Cesaro revealed that he won't be appearing for a while and that he didn't know when he would stream again.

As reported earlier, WWE intends to take control of the Twitch accounts of the Superstars. Former Democratic Presential candidate Andrew Yang revealed that the company was allegedly forcing the talent to sign new contracts with a Twitch clause. WWE would continue to let the Superstars stream on Twitch, but the company would own the accounts and the revenue.

Hearing from talent that WWE is forcing performers to sign new contracts that include twitch. Streaming on twitch will become a work obligation and if talent doesn’t stream they will forego earnings, be suspended or face penalties. Doesn’t sound like independent contractors. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) October 2, 2020

For now, the Superstars streaming on Twitch have suspended their channels, and a definite decision would be made after the meeting with the WWE officials.