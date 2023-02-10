Kai Cenat becomes the seventh streamer to have an all-time peak in active subscriptions amidst the subathon

It is safe to say that Kai Cenat, of all people, is the most privy to pushing the numbers on Twitch. 10 days since the AMP member started his first subathon, Kai has accumulated a career-high 117K (at the time of writing.) The figure should only rise since Kai will continue to stream for the rest of February 2023.

By accumulating over 117K subscribers, Kai has also become the streamer with the seventh-highest number of subscribers after passing Mark "RanbooLive's" 116K figure set in August 2021.

The current top eight in the list of streamers with the most subscribers, including the non-active ones) (Image via Twitchtracker.com)

Kai Cenat becomes the seventh highest subscribed streamer, community reacts

As stated earlier, Kai Cenat is no stranger to breaking Twitch records. This is, in fact, the second time that the streamer has crossed the 100K subscriber mark in the space of a few months.

In October 2022, the AMP member crossed that figure for the first time. What makes this accomplishment more noteworthy is down to the fact that he achieved it without conducting a subathon.

This time, however, the streamer continues with his first subathon, which is certainly successful. In February, Kai also tops the list for most hours watched. At the time of writing, he has managed to garner over 18.7 million hours of watch time from his viewers, a solid four million ahead of second-placed Felix "xQc" (13.8 million hours).

How the internet reacted to it

Kai Cenat has quickly become among the most popular streamers within the online community. His latest collaboration with Sidemen, a UK-based YouTube group, has also helped the British audience get acquainted with him. Seeing the news of his subscriber count, many reactions were made. Here are some of them:

Kai Mafia Updates🌴💫 @Kaimafiaupdates

Mafia aiming for #1 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Kai Cenat has now moved up to #7 on the Twitch all time peak active Subscriber listMafia aiming for #1 Kai Cenat has now moved up to #7 on the Twitch all time peak active Subscriber list⭐️🔥Mafia aiming for #1 🏆 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/EzhlhsWgvw

MCJ @CjMurph49182855 @Kaimafiaupdates @KaiCenat It’s not even going 30 days by the looks of it @Kaimafiaupdates @KaiCenat It’s not even going 30 days by the looks of it

young&bless @Reg_bless @Kaimafiaupdates Mafia taking over twitch @KaiCenat We need that number oneMafia taking over twitch @Kaimafiaupdates @KaiCenat We need that number one 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😎 Mafia taking over twitch

TIM 𒉭 @_TimThaDon @Kaimafiaupdates @KaiCenat Honestly he can hit Top 5 during Mafiathon if he wanted too @Kaimafiaupdates @KaiCenat Honestly he can hit Top 5 during Mafiathon if he wanted too

How much is he earning from his subscriptions?

For those wondering, Kai Cenat presently has over 26K Prime subs, 67K Tier 1 subs, 40 Tier 2 subs, and 17 Tier 3 subs. In addition, he has 27K gifted subs.

According to Twitch, the three tiers of subs cost $4.99, $9.99, and $24.99, respectively. A rough estimate of his income would be somewhere around 200-300K from his Twitch subscriptions alone. Numbers can vary depending on other deals.

For those wondering, the six other Twitch streamers who are placed above Kai Cenat in the list of most subscribers are Ludwig (283,066), Ninja (269,154), Ironmouse (171,818), Casimito (159,487), CriticalRole (139,559) and Ibai (121,467).

