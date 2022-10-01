Kai Cenat breaks yet another milestone by hitting 100K subs on Twitch

Kai Cenat is a name synonymous with success on Twitch, and his rise is far from over. The Twitch streamer recently crossed past 80K, then 90K subs, and last night, he celebrated with friends and family as he hit 100K subs.

While many tout names like xQc, Ninja, and Pokimane as the most popular faces on Twitch, it’s pretty clear that Kai Cenat is the king of the mountain. Even with detractors, he continues to climb, and his fans could not be more excited to see his growth.

Kai Cenat smashes through another milestone with his 100K Twitch subs

(Clip begins at 7:44:08)

The streamer’s recent 24-hour stream was packed with his friends and family to help him celebrate as the 100K subs loomed closer and closer. During this milestone stream, he had over 133,000 people tuning in, donating, and subscribing to his channel to help him push through yet another barrier.

A number of streamers came through to pay their respects and appreciation for the hard work Kai Cenat put in to get to where he is now. These included Cash of 100 Thieves and Clix. Muaaz, another partnered streamer, celebrated how a person of color was at the top of Twitch, without using a subathon to get there.

Clix @Clix @KaiCenat crazy bro you deserve all of it , inspirational for us all @KaiCenat crazy bro you deserve all of it , inspirational for us all

Muaaz @mws



A PERSON OF COLOR AT THE TOP OF TWITCH FOR THE FIRST TIME



ALL WITHOUT A SUBATHONNN TOO



MASHALLAH @KaiCenat WE WITNESSING HISTORYA PERSON OF COLOR AT THE TOP OF TWITCH FOR THE FIRST TIMEALL WITHOUT A SUBATHONNN TOOMASHALLAH @KaiCenat WE WITNESSING HISTORYA PERSON OF COLOR AT THE TOP OF TWITCH FOR THE FIRST TIMEALL WITHOUT A SUBATHONNN TOOMASHALLAH

One digital artist, RicoDaVinciii showed off some art to commemorate the epic milestone of Kai Cenat as well.

A few members of FaZe Clan, such as Swagg, Ronaldo and Rug, came out to congratulate Kai as well.

His fans did not hold themselves back. They flooded Twitter to show their love for the streamer. While there were, of course, accusations and detractors, many more were simply appreciative of this milestone achievement. Those who wanted to throw shade accused the streamer of botting his subs, but the vast majority were there to support him.

Even on Reddit, there were people congratulating Kai Cenat on his achievement. One Redditor said that while he did not particularly care for the content, they respected the work put in nonetheless.

Another Redditor called Kai a great streamer, and while there were people who disagreed and had negative things to say, there were others in the LiveStreamFails subReddit that appreciated the streamer’s content.

The closer the stream got to 100K subs, the louder the cheering and celebration was. Once the number was finally hit, the room erupted with a cacophony of appreciation. One streamer is in Kai's way, however, before he becomes the most subscribed to person on Twitch.

Casimito has over 134K subs. However, if the streamer continues this sort of growth, he could match the other streamer before long. This in no way takes away from Kai's achievement of being the most-subbed English streamer.

Kai Cenat’s growth continues on Twitch, having broken well past the 100k mark. The streamer has not given up either, and has made it clear he’s going to continue streaming and creating content for his fans.

With a few months remaining in 2022, there's no telling how far the streamer is going to go, but his fans are eager to support him to 100K and beyond.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes