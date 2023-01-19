Sidemen share snippets of Kai Cenat collaboration amid sexual assault controversy

The UK-based YouTube group Sidemen have revealed the first look at a collaboration video with Kai Cenat, which is expected to be uploaded to the former's channel within the next few weeks. Despite Kai facing heavy criticism for his alleged involvement in a recently unraveled sexual assault allegation, the comments under the post were largely welcoming.

For those unaware of the situation, on January 6, 2023, TikToker and Twitter user Jovi Pena took to her socials to call out Kai for not aiding her with adequate information following her traumatic experience at the streamer's New Year party.

Regardless, Kai is set to feature in a Sidemen video for the first time in his career. The UK-based group have already revealed that the streamer will be included in a 20 Women v 1 Sidemen dating video, a series that will return for the eighth time on their channel.

Sidemen @Sidemen We can't wait for you lot to see this We can't wait for you lot to see this https://t.co/nmgkHQ4csH

When will Kai Cenat's collaboration video come out?

As of this writing, Sidemen have not announced any particular date for the upload. For those unfamiliar with the group's upload schedule, they almost always upload their videos each Sunday, which is why their series has come to be known as the eponymous Sidemen Sundays.

Sidemen @Sidemen POV: You’re Simon seeing Kai after what he said about Talia on stream POV: You’re Simon seeing Kai after what he said about Talia on stream https://t.co/ajhsxjLcBc

However, considering that the group's official Twitter page has been teasing fans with snippets from their shoot, it won't be surprising if the video is uploaded next Sunday (January 22).

As stated earlier, the 20 Women v 1 Sidemen video series has already been featured on the group's channel on seven separate occasions.

Kai is set to follow other notable creators who have appeared in the series, which includes the likes of Logan Paul (American YouTuber and WWE star), JiDion (YouTube streamer), Yung Filly (YouTuber), Callux (YouTuber), and WroteToShaw (YouTuber).

Fans react to the collaboration

Kai Cenat has been acquainted with the Sidemen for a long time. The former hosted a virtual confrontational video between KSI and Dillon Danis ahead of their canceled fight. Seeing the streamer join hands with the UK's largest YouTube group, fans shared a slew of reactions.

While a large chunk of the audience are looking forward to it, others are skeptical of the series being overdone. Here are some of the reactions:

Ashyysh @ashyyymufc @Sidemen @KaiCenat 20v1 series ain't it lads, yall can do better than this @Sidemen @KaiCenat 20v1 series ain't it lads, yall can do better than this

Anirudh @IamAniruddhhhh @Sidemen @KaiCenat Not to be disrespectful but I don't know who this is. 20v1 is great when you get to see someone whom you know, Lux, Logan, Harry, Ethans were great. Jidions was below average and this doesn't look great either @Sidemen @KaiCenat Not to be disrespectful but I don't know who this is. 20v1 is great when you get to see someone whom you know, Lux, Logan, Harry, Ethans were great. Jidions was below average and this doesn't look great either

One user chipped in by suggesting Danny Aarons, an up-and-coming FIFA YouTuber, be included in future videos:

Reactions to the teaser remained mixed:

Rowley🇦🇲 @Rowley_13 @Sidemen @KaiCenat Who is he? I’m being judgmental but I think these work best when they know the person doing it. Lux’s was so good because Freezy knew how to wind him up perfectly @Sidemen @KaiCenat Who is he? I’m being judgmental but I think these work best when they know the person doing it. Lux’s was so good because Freezy knew how to wind him up perfectly

Liixm @Liixoxam @Sidemen @KaiCenat A video with Kai is good but this type of video stinks hopefully this is the last one @Sidemen @KaiCenat A video with Kai is good but this type of video stinks hopefully this is the last one

Despite the polarizing reactions, Kai Cenat's inclusion is set to become yet another big-name collaboration for Sidemen.

