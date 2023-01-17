Why did Kai Cenat receive backlash from the streaming community? The entire controversy explained

Kai Cenat recently found himself under the cosh after a series of tweets (now removed) by TikToker and Twitter user Jovi Pena (@thejovipena). She stated that one of the streamer's acquaintances forced himself on her while she was inebriated during the streamer's new year's eve party.

Furthermore, Pena accused Kai Cenat of not aiding her in identifying the perpetrators. Following a slew of criticism, Kai appeared on his stream to open up about the situation. He revealed that his legal team had been in contact with Pena and had pledged to assist her with the necessary tools.

In yesterday's stream, Kai appeared to make an idiomatic joke about drinking with fellow streamer Josh "YourRAGE." But the timing couldn't have been worse, resulting in further criticism from the Twitch community.

What were the allegations that were made involving Kai Cenat?

Jovi Pena revealed in her series of posts that Kai Cenat was recalcitrant and unhelpful despite asking him for help. She later identified the accused and alleged that Kai was not cooperative primarily because of his friendship with the assailant.

Jovi Pena's tweet alleging the duo's friendship (Image via Twitter)

Jovi Pena later appeared on heylilboom's stream and opened up about her trauma. She even stated that the assault had caused her to lose sleep. Pena added:

"This boy is probably not even thinking about it. He's probably just waking up, going about his day, and I haven't been able to do nothing."

Hours after the tweets went viral, Kai Cenat took to Twitch to give his side of the story. In response to the criticism of not cooperating with Jovi, the streamer said he was acting on his legal team's advice. He also added that the incident was reported to the police soon after the charges were made public. Kai said:

"As soon as this was brought to my attention, I didn't go nowhere else but the police. I went to my legal team and I went to the police. I'm not playing. I'm not beating around. This is a serious topic. Let’s go to the police. Let's figure this out. You feel what I'm saying?"

Kai later revealed that his representatives have been in touch with Pena, adding that he is willing to help with the investigation.

Jovi refuted Kai Cenat's statements with further tweets, stating that she was the one to report to the authorities rather than Kai himself. She mentioned:

"Why is nobody actually cooperating w/ the police but me? It's so easy to pretend to help. it's so easy to pretend to be a good person. As long as people keep lying about what's happening. I'll keep saying the truth."

The tweets were viewed on ChudLogic's stream:

As stated earlier, Jovi Pena's Twitter account remains deactivated at the time of writing. It remains to be seen if Kai will comment further on the latest remarks calling him out.

