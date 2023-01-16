A TikTok star and influencer has accused popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat of not cooperating in a police investigation of her alleged rape.

Jovi Pena, who goes by Jovilicious on Twitter, sent out a tweet thread that accused the streamer and others involved of refusing to be questioned by law enforcement. She alleges that one of Kai's personal friends raped her in a bedroom upstairs during the party and that he has not cooperated with the police, implying he is trying to protect his friend.

The AMP member has responded to the allegations on his stream, saying that he immediately reported the incident to the police and that his silence on the situation is at the behest of his legal team. Jovi deactivated her Twitter account shortly after sending out her tweet thread.

"If everyone is so innocent why are they refusing to get questioned? Why is nobody actually cooperating with the police but me?"

Kai Cenat accused of not cooperating in rape investigation

Twitter user and internet influencer Jovilicious claimed she was raped at Kai Cenat's New Year's Eve party in New York. She sent out a tweet thread a week after the alleged incident, saying that the streamer's personal friend was her attacker.

Kai responded to the allegations on his stream, claiming to have notified the police immediately after receiving Jovi's texts about the situation. He explained that his legal team had advised him not to discuss the situation publicly.

"When this s*** was brought to my attention, I didn't go nowhere else but the police. Instantly. I went to my legal team. I went to the police. I'm not playing around. This is a serious topic."

Shortly after Kai Cenat went live on his most recent Twitch stream, Jovi took to Twitter to accuse the streamer of lying about the facts of the situation and refusing to be questioned by police. She received backlash from the streamer's fans, to which she responded by saying she was rightfully upset about the situation.

"Maybe he shouldn't lie about my situation. That s*** is allowed to p*** me off. Maybe he should speak about anything else if he doesn't want to help."

Jovilicious also refuted Kai Cenat's claim that he reported the alleged rape to the police, saying she was the one who reported it. After receiving more backlash, she deleted her account.

Kai Cenat is yet to respond to these latest claims.

