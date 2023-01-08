"We're not even remotely close to that level!" - Destiny responds to fans comparing Kai Cenat's situation to that of Mizkif

YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny" shared his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding Twitch star Kai Cenat and the allegations of s*xual assault at his party. While conversing, Destiny's attention was drawn to viewers comparing Kai Cenat's situation to that of One True King co-founder Matthew "Mizkif's" situation.

Hearing this, the political commentator did not hold back on his sentiments, claiming that the two s*xual assault controversies were "not even remotely close." He exclaimed:

"We're not even remotely close to that level! Kai's involvement in this is not even remotely as close to f***ing Mizkif's involvement. It's not even close!"

Destiny responds to fans claiming that Kai Cenat's situation is worse as compared to Mizkif

The discussion began at the two-hour mark of Destiny's livestream on January 7, when he reviewed Kai Cenat's response to the recent s*xual assault controversy. When a viewer commented that the YouTuber was "taking an angle," he replied:

"White plain angle?' I'm not playing an angle you brain-dead f***ing moron! What do you want me to do? Just call me r*pe defender? Get the f**k out of here. You f***ing idiot! I'm just telling you how it is! Okay? That this is going to be the case..."

Destiny expressed his thoughts on Mizkif's fanbase, claiming that they would "never like" anything he had to say about the situation:

"Hold on, oh god! Bro, if you're a Mizkif fan, just f**k off. You're never going to like me, and you're never going to like anything I have to say about the situation. And your takes are brain-dead on this. Okay?"

Timestamp: 02:47:30

The former Twitch streamer read out loud a few comments from his chat, stating that Mizkif was "defending his friend" during the s*xual assault scandal. Destiny replied:

"Isn't that essentially what Mizkif did with (Crazy)Slick, though? He's being defensive for a friend.' No! You f***ing idiot! If Kai had sent two of his friends to this girl, to convince that girl not to tweet anything, now we're at the Mizkif situation!"

The 34-year-old went on to compare Kai Cenat's situation to Mizkif's, saying:

"I don't even know how you compared that in your head! You're a f***ing idiot! The problem with Mizkif is that his f***ing girlfriend and then two of his close friends went to the other girl's house to convince her not to f***ing TwitLonger Mizkif's friends. That's the problem with the Mizkif situation."

The conversation continued with Destiny talking about Kai Cenat's involvement in the controversy:

"Kai didn't send his friends to the girl to tell her like, not to do anything. It's not even close! Now, like I said, is it possible that Kai was just trying to defend his friend? Maybe. But I think there's a lot of legitimate reasons for Kai not to say anything either."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Destiny's take was shared on r/LivestreamFail and the reaction thread amassed over 595 fan reactions. Here's what the Reddit community had to say:

For context, TikToker Jovi Pena claimed on January 6, 2023, that she was s*xually assaulted at Kai Cenat's party. In a seven-part Twitter update, the internet personality alleged that she was r*ped at the Twitch streamer's party by a stranger.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes