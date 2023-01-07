Kai Cenat responds to Jovi Pena’s sexual assault allegations, says he went to the police

On January 7, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat finally responded to the sexual assault allegations made by Twitter user Jovi Pena against the former's purported friend. Responding to the controversy, he said that he had gone to the police and had been taking legal advice.

For those unaware, Jove took to her socials to make a series of tweets where she gave an account of her traumatic experience during Kai Cenat's New Year party earlier this year. She revealed that she was "brutally raped" in one of his rooms by the perpetrator. Furthermore, she asserted that she had received no assistance in the matter, which is why she posted a thread on Twitter.

In his latest stream, Kai Cenat stated that the reason he hadn't actively responded to the victim's text was due to the fact that he was taking legal advice.

What did Kai Cenat say on the sexual assault accusations?

A day after the accusatory statements made by Jovi Pena, Kai Cenat opened up about his side of the story in his latest stream. Many fingers were raised against him after the victim revealed that Kai hadn't been providing assistance in the matter. Addressing the charges, the streamer said:

"Why Kai wasn't replying. Why wasn't he texting back like this (snaps fingers)? and I don’t blame y’all for asking me."

(Timestamp: 08:10)

Kai Cenat continued on to say that he approached the cops right away:

"As soon as this was brought to my attention, I didn’t go nowhere else but the police. I went to my legal team and I went to the police. I'm not playing, I'm not beating around. This is a serious topic, let’s go to the police, let's figure this out, you feel what I'm saying?"

The AMP member also stated that his "team" had reached out to the victim to provide further aid if required. He also confessed that he was not aware, at least at the time of the party, that the incident had occurred.

At the 11:53 mark on the stream, he said that he had offered Jovi help during their first phone call after party. He stated:

"I will help you, I got you."

Around the 14-minute mark, he also urged his fans not to "harass" Jovi until the "facts are proven." He also clarified that he had no intention of addressing this topic over a livestream since it is being investigated by the authorities.

Kai Cenat reiterated that his team has been communicating with the victim's entourage regarding the details of the party as well as any additional information required.

He also revealed that he was willing to "put aside" any streaming plans in the upcoming weeks until the matter is resolved. Later in the stream, he also added that he was willing to take all the "heat." He asserted:

"I'm taking all the heat. I'll take it. I'll take all the heat right now cause, you know, she got to the internet first and that's fine. Jovi, I'm not mad at you, I don't want you to think- nothing is wrong. I'm good, you good. We're gonna solve this..."

Fans share their reaction to Kai's latest stream

Clips from Kai's Twitch broadcast were quickly shared across the internet, including the livestreaming Reddit page r/LivestreamFail, which garnered over 400 comments on each post. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Fellow streamer Felix "xQc," a friend of Kai's, has also given his take on the situation. In his most recent stream, Felix stated that the AMP member was not in a position to instantly find out the full legal name of the accused.

To read more about the entire accusation and Jovi's Twitter thread, click here.

