Twitter user claims she was s*xually assaulted at Kai Cenat’s party

On January 6, 2023, Twitter user Jovilicious (@thejovipena) claimed that she was s*xually assaulted at Twitch star Kai Cenat's party.

Jovilicious alleged that she was invited to a party on January 1, 2023, by someone she thought was a friend. She said that she had requested assistance and claimed that things were "not going anywhere." Thus, she took to social media to share her story.

The series of tweets started with her mentioning that she was "r*ped at a party by a complete stranger" and stating:

Twitter user Jovilicious' tweet posted on January 6, 2023 (Image via Twitter)

Twitter user Jovilicious provides details about s*xual assault at Kai Cenat's party

Jovilicious (@thejovipena) began the seven-part Twitter update by stating that Kai Cenat invited her. She claimed that the Twitch streamer told her she would be "safer upstairs" as she decided to leave the premises:

Jovilicious @thejovipena 1:

I was invited by Kai Cenat. When I decided to leave he told me I’d be safer upstairs since I was drunk and nobody would bother me. However after I fell asleep since I thought I was safe due to their being security and Kai’s confirmation… 1:I was invited by Kai Cenat. When I decided to leave he told me I’d be safer upstairs since I was drunk and nobody would bother me. However after I fell asleep since I thought I was safe due to their being security and Kai’s confirmation…

She presented s*xual assault allegations in a follow-up tweet, claiming that she was "brutally r*ped" to the point of bleeding:

Twitter user Jovilicious providing details about the harrowing incident 1/5 (Image via Twitter)

Jovilicious stated that she texted the person who invited her but received no response:

Twitter user Jovilicious providing details about the harrowing incident 2/5 (Image via Twitter)

The social media updates continued with the Twitter user stating that she has to take medication for a month:

Twitter user Jovilicious providing details about the harrowing incident 3/5 (Image via Twitter)

Jovilicious described her experience in the emergency room, where she was still in pain:

Jovilicious @thejovipena 5:

I spent all day crying and processing what happened to me instead of enjoying my vacation in New York. At night time I had dinner reservations but I went to the emergency room instead as I was still in pain from what had happened to me. 5: I spent all day crying and processing what happened to me instead of enjoying my vacation in New York. At night time I had dinner reservations but I went to the emergency room instead as I was still in pain from what had happened to me.

In the next tweet, Jovilicious shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with Kai Cenat, alleging that he was not aware of the perpetrator:

Twitter user Jovilicious providing details about the harrowing incident 4/5 (Image via Twitter)

Jovilicious concluded by stating that she has been unable to "sleep or eat properly," as well as socialize or go to work:

Jovilicious @thejovipena 7: it’s been 5 days since the incident & I haven’t been able to sleep or eat properly. I haven’t been able to socialize or go to work. This is all I think about 24/7. I’m not looking for attention. All I want is the justice I deserve. I want to stop him from hurting anyone else. 7: it’s been 5 days since the incident & I haven’t been able to sleep or eat properly. I haven’t been able to socialize or go to work. This is all I think about 24/7. I’m not looking for attention. All I want is the justice I deserve. I want to stop him from hurting anyone else.

The Twitter user provided images proving she took a r*pe kit a few hours later. She also shared her thoughts on Kai Cenat's role in the situation, saying:

"However, I told my story as it happened and I didn't want to leave any parts out. I don't believe Kai is to blame, however, he was involved whether you agree or not, it's just fact. He's the only person I knew at this party and he's the one who told me to go upstairs where everything occurred."

Twitter user Jovilicious providing details about the harrowing incident 5/5 (Image via Twitter)

Jovilicious added that she didn't want to be silenced and explained why she chose not to exclude Kai Cenat from her story:

"I don't need Kai for attention as I get enough of it on my own and this wouldn't be the way I would try to get it. I wish him the best. but I will not be silenced. I will not choose to exclude him out of my story for his protection. I'm choosing to protect myself this time and say what happened exactly as it did."

Social media reacts to the Twitter user's story

Jovilicious' update gained quite a lot of traction on Twitter. Here's what the community had to say:

YS @YStijd @thejovipena You’re telling Kai Cenat too much in the texts, he is not on your team, he’s helping his friend. @thejovipena You’re telling Kai Cenat too much in the texts, he is not on your team, he’s helping his friend.

Adrianah Lee @AdrianahLee this is so awful, thank you for speaking out! You are so strong 🫶🏻 @thejovipena I am so sorrythis is so awful, thank you for speaking out! You are so strong 🫶🏻 @thejovipena I am so sorry 😞 this is so awful, thank you for speaking out! You are so strong 🫶🏻

So_Long_Gay_Bowser!?✨ @MarioMedDiaz @thejovipena We about to run this up, you are heard and Im sorry that this happened to you @thejovipena We about to run this up, you are heard and Im sorry that this happened to you

sam @youluvsosaa @thejovipena i’m so sorry this happened to you, i pray to god you get justice bc nobody should ever have to deal w this. just know you have the support of many & i pray your spirit stays uplifted<3 @thejovipena i’m so sorry this happened to you, i pray to god you get justice bc nobody should ever have to deal w this. just know you have the support of many & i pray your spirit stays uplifted<3

A conversation thread featuring Jovilicious's story went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some of the most relevant comments from the streamer-focused forum were along these lines:

Jovilicious provided additional evidence in an Instagram post, describing the "brutal force" and showcasing hospital discharge records. Kai Cenat did not respond to the allegations at the time of writing.

