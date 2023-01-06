Twitter user claims she was s*xually assaulted at Kai Cenat’s party

On January 6, 2023, Twitter user Jovilicious (@thejovipena) claimed that she was s*xually assaulted at Twitch star Kai Cenat's party.
Jovilicious alleged that she was invited to a party on January 1, 2023, by someone she thought was a friend. She said that she had requested assistance and claimed that things were "not going anywhere." Thus, she took to social media to share her story.
The series of tweets started with her mentioning that she was "r*ped at a party by a complete stranger" and stating:
Twitter user Jovilicious provides details about s*xual assault at Kai Cenat's party
Jovilicious (@thejovipena) began the seven-part Twitter update by stating that Kai Cenat invited her. She claimed that the Twitch streamer told her she would be "safer upstairs" as she decided to leave the premises:
She presented s*xual assault allegations in a follow-up tweet, claiming that she was "brutally r*ped" to the point of bleeding:
Jovilicious stated that she texted the person who invited her but received no response:
The social media updates continued with the Twitter user stating that she has to take medication for a month:
Jovilicious described her experience in the emergency room, where she was still in pain:
In the next tweet, Jovilicious shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with Kai Cenat, alleging that he was not aware of the perpetrator:
Jovilicious concluded by stating that she has been unable to "sleep or eat properly," as well as socialize or go to work:
The Twitter user provided images proving she took a r*pe kit a few hours later. She also shared her thoughts on Kai Cenat's role in the situation, saying:
"However, I told my story as it happened and I didn't want to leave any parts out. I don't believe Kai is to blame, however, he was involved whether you agree or not, it's just fact. He's the only person I knew at this party and he's the one who told me to go upstairs where everything occurred."
Jovilicious added that she didn't want to be silenced and explained why she chose not to exclude Kai Cenat from her story:
"I don't need Kai for attention as I get enough of it on my own and this wouldn't be the way I would try to get it. I wish him the best. but I will not be silenced. I will not choose to exclude him out of my story for his protection. I'm choosing to protect myself this time and say what happened exactly as it did."
Social media reacts to the Twitter user's story
Jovilicious' update gained quite a lot of traction on Twitter. Here's what the community had to say:
A conversation thread featuring Jovilicious's story went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some of the most relevant comments from the streamer-focused forum were along these lines:
Jovilicious provided additional evidence in an Instagram post, describing the "brutal force" and showcasing hospital discharge records. Kai Cenat did not respond to the allegations at the time of writing.
