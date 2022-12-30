Why has Andrew Tate been arrested in Romania? Human trafficking allegations explored

On December 30, controversial internet personality Andrew Tate was arrested after the Romanian organized crime unit raided his home. A clip featuring him and his brother, Tristan Tate, went viral on Twitter:

Durden Lebowski @DurdenLebowski Andrew Tate arrested at his home in Romania following a raid by police. Andrew Tate arrested at his home in Romania following a raid by police. https://t.co/lfHpvTzZrP

According to reports, Andrew Tate was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, r*pe, and organized crime in connection with the cam girl business:

A list of allegations against the controversial internet personality that led to his arrest (Image via Twitter)

Exploring why Andrew Tate was arrested

On December 29, 2022, the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Romania issued an official statement regarding Andrew Tate's arrest.

According to the press release, the body issued five home-search warrants in connection with the investigation of crimes such as constituting an organized criminal group, human trafficking, and r*pe.

The four suspects, two of British origin and two Romanian citizens, comprised of a criminal group in Romania:

"In the case, it was noted that, at the beginning of 2021, 4 suspects (two British citizens and two Romanian citizens) constituted a criminal group organized in order to commit on the territory of Romania, but also of other countries, such as the United States of America and Great Britain, of the crime of human trafficking."

DIICOT detailed the allegations in the following section, stating that victims recruited by British citizens (Andrew Tate and Tristen Tate) were housed in buildings where they used "physical violence and mental coercion":

"They were later transported and housed in buildings in Ilfov county where, by exercising acts of physical violence and mental coercion (through intimidation, constant surveillance, control, and invoking alleged debts), they were s*xually exploited by group members by forcing them to perform demonstrations p**nographic for the purpose of producing and disseminating through social media platforms material having such a character and by submitting to the execution of a forced labor."

An official statement released by DIICOT with regards to Andrew Tate's arrest (Image via www.diicot.ro/mass-media/3829-comunicat-de-presa-29-12-2022)

Six victims who were s*xually exploited by the criminal group have been identified. DIICOT mentioned an incident in March 2022, when a person was r*ped on two separate occasions:

"So far, 6 injured persons have been identified who were s*xually exploited by the organized criminal group. With regard to the crime of r*pe, it was noted that, in March 2022, an injured person was forced, on two different occasions, by a suspect through the exercise of physical violence and psychological pressure to have s*xual relations."

English translation of Tate's arrest (Image via www.diicot.ro/mass-media/3829-comunicat-de-presa-29-12-2022)

Readers can view the press release here.

Social media reacts to the Tate brothers' arrest

Andrew Tate's arrest became a trending topic on various social media platforms. Hundreds of thousands of Twitter users shared their thoughts on the matter, and here are some relevant ones:

Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN @JoshuaPHilll Andrew Tate being so triggered by Greta Thunberg, after he initially taunted her, that he gave away his location and was arrested for human trafficking is exactly the downfall he deserves and exposes his whole violent misogynistic grift for what it really is. Andrew Tate being so triggered by Greta Thunberg, after he initially taunted her, that he gave away his location and was arrested for human trafficking is exactly the downfall he deserves and exposes his whole violent misogynistic grift for what it really is.

Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.



This is absolutely epic. Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.This is absolutely epic. https://t.co/kyz4pqegkJ

George Takei @GeorgeTakei So...Elon Musk let Andrew Tate back on Twitter, and Tate promptly used it to reveal his whereabouts to authorities in Romania who then arrested him.



All because Greta Thunberg owned him so hard his little wee-wee fell off.



Do I have that right? Please say I have that right. So...Elon Musk let Andrew Tate back on Twitter, and Tate promptly used it to reveal his whereabouts to authorities in Romania who then arrested him. All because Greta Thunberg owned him so hard his little wee-wee fell off. Do I have that right? Please say I have that right.

David Leavitt @David_Leavitt Thanks Greta Thunberg for taking out the human trafficking garbage Andrew Tate. Thanks Greta Thunberg for taking out the human trafficking garbage Andrew Tate. https://t.co/jTa583L8Jw

sean yoo @SeanYoo the internet when they found out andrew tate got arrested the internet when they found out andrew tate got arrested https://t.co/3szWhtENpR

A discussion thread about the arrest gained a lot of traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the Reddit community had to say:

Earlier this year, Tate was de-platformed from social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

However, after five years, he was unbanned from Twitter. His follower count skyrocketed as his official handle attracted over a million followers in 24 hours.

Poll : 0 votes