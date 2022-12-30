Breaking: Andrew Tate arrested after house was recently raided by Romanian organized crime units according to local reports

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate's mansion and luxury house in Romania were raided by authorities from DIICOT (the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism), according to Romanian news outlet Libertatea.

The December 29 report states that armed police targeted Tristan and Andrew Tate's home in Bucharest on that very same day and that the raid was in connection to the previous case of the abduction of two women earlier this year.

The news spread like wildfire on social media, with prominent Twitter accounts reposting it after clips of the duo being arrested were widely shared.

Andrew Tate's house raided again in connection to s*x trafficking charges from earlier this year

The raid follows a similar one that happened in April, and sources claimed at the time that the police were investigating the Tate brothers for human trafficking. Authorities also found two women in the house as the allegations against them gained traction online.

Andrew Tate is known for his misogynistic rhetoric about women and their roles in society. For many, the accusations were proof of his toxic masculinity and violent attitude. The Top G even went on Fox News to clear the air, denying claims of trafficking and explaining the police's presence as a result of "swatting."

Whatever the case may be, recent reports from Antenna 3 CNN confirm that the Tate brothers, who have been accused of human trafficking, and a former policewoman, who is a person of interest in the case, have all been taken to the DIICOT headquarters for questioning on Thursday, December 29 evening, and will probably be there for 24 hours.

The police presence outside Andrew Tate's house has been confirmed by Antena Spy News' paparazzi shots, and the fact that they brought a trailer to the raid suggests that they might confiscate one of his supercars. Sources close to the investigation have also claimed that Andrew and Tristan Tate may be under suspicion of organized criminal activity and r*pe.

Social media reactions to the raid

The controversial figure is well-known on Twitter, and as word of the arrests spread, many people began discussing the incident.

Emory Andrew Tate III is a professional kickboxer turned internet personality who's infamous for his anti-feminist views. Tate, dubbed the "King of Toxic Masculinity," became a global celebrity after his anti-women clips and get-rich-quick schemes went viral.

His recent popularity can be attributed to his appearances on numerous podcasts and Twitch streams to promote his various courses, sometimes called the Hustlers University and at other times The War Room, which claims to be an alternative to conventional education.

