Andrew Tate human trafficking allegations explained as dissent continues to intensify online in wake of recent ban

As the cancelation of Andrew Tate rapidly continues on social media, netizens have brought reports of his home being raided by law enforcement to light.

Earlier this year, the former pro-kickboxer was accused of human trafficking, leading to a visit by the police. Reports claimed that Tate was holding an American woman captive at his residence.

Andrew Tate has been rightfully scrutinized by netizens recently. The former Big Brother contestant has been banned from several social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. This comes after his misogynistic and prejudicial opinions on women have circulated across social media platforms.

Andrew Tate has appeared in several interviews debasing women and openly admitting to physically assaulting them. The internet personality also admitted to moving to Romania because police is less likely to investigate sexual assault cases in the country. Tate was also held in custody for two days after he allegedly abused a woman in the U.K.

These are just a few among the many reasons why the Hustler’s University founder has garnered immense backlash online.

As the internet continues to slam the “king of toxic masculinity,” reports of his house being raided for human trafficking have found themselves online.

Andrew Tate’s Romania residence raided by law enforcement

Sources claim that Tate’s residence was visited by Romanian police in April as part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation. Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism said that the raid was part of an investigation that found an unidentified woman being held hostage at the home.

Along with an ongoing investigation into human trafficking allegations, Tate was also accused of rape.

Videos of the raid showed armed police officers surrounding Tate’s sports cars which also showed his neon “TATE” logo on a wall in the background. Other videos included Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan being shoved into vans by law enforcement as they were driven away from their residence.

On April 27, 2022, the Romanian police announced that no one was arrested in the case. However, they continue to look into the matter.

The Tate brothers built a business in the country where webcam models tricked men into sending them tens of thousands of dollars.

Confirming the speculation of human trafficking, a spokesperson from the U.S. State Department announced:

“We are aware of the reports of a U.S. citizen held against their will in Romania. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”

Andrew Tate has denied the human trafficking allegations and earlier this year, he said:

“No girls were found in my house, and nobody was arrested.”

Tate has also claimed in the past that the woman who was staying in his and his brother’s residence was cheating on her boyfriend with Tristan. To hide the same, she allegedly claimed that she was being held against her will.

A distressing video of the internet figure assaulting a woman with a belt has also gone viral recently. The influencer is being attacked by netizens online as the investigation into his trafficking allegations continues.

