Does Andrew Tate have kids? Internet urges parents to monitor their children amid rise in controversial influencer's young audience

Following his recent ban from all social media platforms and YouTube, former kickboxer Andrew Tate has sparked massive outrage over his controversial views. Amid much criticism from netizens, Tate’s followers have taken to social media platforms to defend the Hustlers University founder.

However, amid this massive backlash, multiple parents and teachers took to social media to warn others about the effect Tate’s opinions have on children. The majority of these warnings concerned Tate’s notions which are often deemed by many to be misogynistic. A legion of online responses further claimed that his content and opinion spread what many consider to be “toxic masculinity.”

Over the years, Andrew Tate has made several disturbing comments, which ranged from insinuating that women are men’s properties to claiming that women should “bare some responsibility” for being r*ped.

Andrew Tate’s children: What did he say?

Amid concerns about his influence on children, there is a query as to whether Andrew Tate himself has any children. While there have been rumors that the 35-year-old was previously married to someone named Stephanie, with whom he shares a child, the information has not yet been verified.

There have been multiple contradictory reports from numerous lesser-known online portals which claim that Tate was never married to Stephanie, but she apparently welcomed a child with him. As of now, the woman’s true identity is not known.

Meanwhile, Andrew Tate addressed whether he had children on Anything Goes With James English’s podcast in June 2021. He said:

“Do I have kids? If I had kids, I wouldn't say on the podcast."

Netizens warn other children’s parents against Andrew Tate

The Bard 💗💜💙 @Dragonfly_Darcy I didn't know who Andrew Tate was but my 12yo son did.



Parents, they're coming for your boys. They market misogyny and racism to cishet white boys, in a package that seems appealing. Talk to your kids, have hard conversations. It's important. I didn't know who Andrew Tate was but my 12yo son did.Parents, they're coming for your boys. They market misogyny and racism to cishet white boys, in a package that seems appealing. Talk to your kids, have hard conversations. It's important.

A legion of tweets insinuated that little children were learning to treat females with misogyny and abuse. A Tweet from (The Bard @Dragonfly_Darcy) urged parents to talk to their children. The tweet mentioned:

“Parents, they're coming for your boys. They market misogyny and racism to cishet white boys, in a package that seems appealing. Talk to your kids, have hard conversations. It's important.”

The Bard 💗💜💙 @Dragonfly_Darcy You know what has become more & more alarming to me as the day goes on & more people comment on this? How many KIDS know who Tate is & how many of us adults did not. Adults who, presumably, consume way more social media than we probably should. We aren't novices. You know what has become more & more alarming to me as the day goes on & more people comment on this? How many KIDS know who Tate is & how many of us adults did not. Adults who, presumably, consume way more social media than we probably should. We aren't novices.

In another video post, a woman who claimed to be a 6th-grade teacher expressed how children of around 11 are being influenced by Tate. She said:

“We've been in school for three days now and within these three days the amount of young 11-year-old boys that have told me that they love Andrew Tate is ridiculous.”

She further alleged that the young boys labeled some girls as fat after reportedly being inspired by Andrew Tate’s opinions.

mother earth🧃 @nonbinarybooty if you have a son, a little brother, a nephew, etc y’all need to srsly be monitoring what kinds of content they’re consuming because this is so fucking scary if you have a son, a little brother, a nephew, etc y’all need to srsly be monitoring what kinds of content they’re consuming because this is so fucking scary https://t.co/YuJGZ6kFJH

Chimene Suleyman @chimenesuleyman whilst you’re insistent that the patriarchy has to go undercover in a dress to corrupt your kids, Andrew Tate, a man who is being investigated for human trafficking, has literally been telling millions of boys that men need to beat bitches who ought to stay in the kitchen, fwiw. whilst you’re insistent that the patriarchy has to go undercover in a dress to corrupt your kids, Andrew Tate, a man who is being investigated for human trafficking, has literally been telling millions of boys that men need to beat bitches who ought to stay in the kitchen, fwiw.

good reddit great reddit and sometimes bad reddit @GoodReddit depressing reddit post



i was at a restaurant and there was a group of at least 10+ kids around 10-12 years old talking about how andrew tate is a smart guy and how he knows what hes talking about



fr andrew tate is gonna ruin the self esteem/future of many young kids globally depressing reddit posti was at a restaurant and there was a group of at least 10+ kids around 10-12 years old talking about how andrew tate is a smart guy and how he knows what hes talking aboutfr andrew tate is gonna ruin the self esteem/future of many young kids globally https://t.co/GZtjozLIfU

Joriiii 🔮🎮 @MAGICALGAYMERS I agree with y'all sayin' "monitor what your kids are watching" in response to Andrew Tate and the way he's affecting young boys but what we've failed to bring up so far is how many households are terrible when it comes to things like misogyny and racism. I agree with y'all sayin' "monitor what your kids are watching" in response to Andrew Tate and the way he's affecting young boys but what we've failed to bring up so far is how many households are terrible when it comes to things like misogyny and racism.

Solo (START BEN SIMMONS AT CENTER) @PapiSoloTweets If you’re a father and you have kids that look up to Andrew Tate, you have failed as a father If you’re a father and you have kids that look up to Andrew Tate, you have failed as a father

Zach @Z32Fanboy I’m watching Daz Games’ video about Andrew Tate and it’s making me realize that kids anywhere from 12-18 are going to think that this is the way to act and treat women, I don’t want my sister growing up around guys like this. Why did we give this man a platform? I’m watching Daz Games’ video about Andrew Tate and it’s making me realize that kids anywhere from 12-18 are going to think that this is the way to act and treat women, I don’t want my sister growing up around guys like this. Why did we give this man a platform?

Vinnie capaldi @VinnieCapaldi Daz black’s video on Andrew tate hit the nail on the head. He didn’t say anything that anyone wasn’t thinking before. However,it’s the fact he has a massive audience of younger kids who are now aware of how much of a monster tate is. This man is a woman beating, sex trafficking Daz black’s video on Andrew tate hit the nail on the head. He didn’t say anything that anyone wasn’t thinking before. However,it’s the fact he has a massive audience of younger kids who are now aware of how much of a monster tate is. This man is a woman beating, sex trafficking

Joe @hzjoe03 I hate how Andrew Tate being banned has been turned into a “freedom of speech” debate.



He teaches children to be misogynistic pigs, there’s evidence that he abuses women and he’s being investigated for human trafficking. He shouldn’t have a platform I hate how Andrew Tate being banned has been turned into a “freedom of speech” debate.He teaches children to be misogynistic pigs, there’s evidence that he abuses women and he’s being investigated for human trafficking. He shouldn’t have a platform

Barry, 63 @Barry63Twt it alarms me how many young children agree with Andrew Tate

and no, not the weatherman. the wife beater. it alarms me how many young children agree with Andrew Tateand no, not the weatherman. the wife beater.

The Wicked Witch of the Far Left 🌾 @FarLeftWitch Mutahar @OrdinaryGamers Banning Andrew Tate is dumb. Ideas should be challenged and if he spreads misinformation it should be countered in the public sphere. Banning Andrew Tate is dumb. Ideas should be challenged and if he spreads misinformation it should be countered in the public sphere. School starts next month and Andrew Tate's continued Instagram presence would have made schools more unsafe for girls. It is bananas that grown men disagree with deplatforming him and presumably want children to debate misogyny in the marketplace of ide-, I mean the classroom. twitter.com/OrdinaryGamers… School starts next month and Andrew Tate's continued Instagram presence would have made schools more unsafe for girls. It is bananas that grown men disagree with deplatforming him and presumably want children to debate misogyny in the marketplace of ide-, I mean the classroom. twitter.com/OrdinaryGamers…

A few of Andrew Tate notorious statements which likely caused his social media ban

As of now, Tate is banned from Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. These bans are likely over his misogynistic comments on women, where he constantly mentioned that women should be subordinate to men. Tate has made so many notorious and negative comments on women, that it is difficult to point out a few.

In 2017, the former kickboxer hit out against the then-trending #MeToo movement and defended Harvey Weinstein who was accused of s*xual harassment by many. In one of the tweet, he said:

“Secondly – harvey. Creep? Obviously. But women have been exchanging s*x for opportunity for a very long time. Some did this. Weren't abused.”

In another, he added:

“Next point, if you put yourself in a position to be r*ped, you must bare some responsibility. I'm not saying it's OK you got r*ped.”

Following these comments, Andrew Tate was banned from Twitter. Earlier in July 2022, Tate made several controversial statements, which created massive debates online. During his BFF podcast appearance, Tate compared women and children to dogs. He said:

“You can’t be responsible for something that doesn’t listen to you. You can’t be responsible for a dog if it doesn’t obey you, or a child if it doesn’t obey you, or a woman that doesn’t obey you.”

Just a few days prior to his aforementioned comment, Tate appeared on The Fellas’ podcast, where he revealed the reason behind his move from the UK to Romania. He disclosed that around “40 percent” of the reason he moved to the Eastern European country was due to their lax laws regarding s*xual assault.

In April, Tate’s residence in Romania was raided by authorities and the controversial figure is now under investigation for human trafficking. In addition to this, a recent video of him mercilessly slapping one of his ex-girlfriends has resurfaced, where is also seen opening his belt to presumably hit his then-girlfriend. While he previously claimed that the act in the video was consensual, the footage did cause him to be expelled from Big Brother (UK) in 2016.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das