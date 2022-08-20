How did Andrew Tate make his money? Pyramid scheme and trillionaire theory explored

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been banned from the Meta platforms Instagram and Facebook.

The former kickboxer was removed from the social media networks after violating the policies “on dangerous organizations and individuals.” Other than the aforementioned sites, TikTok, too, banned his official account.

The social media sensation has amassed a questionable reputation online after making derogatory comments about women. The 35-year-old has also been called out for his misogynistic comments in the past like calling female self-defense "bulls**t." It also included the time that he claimed that women bear responsibility for being s*xually assaulted and not believing that women and men are equal.

Andrew Tate has also been accused of physical abuse, human trafficking and other predatorial behavior in the past. However, pro-hypermasculinity netizens continue to support the former Big Brother contestant.

After being banned from the most popular social media platforms, it seems like Andrew Tate remains in high spirits. In a stream with Adin Ross on August 19, Tate said:

“I know that I’m a positive force, right. It’s just a small minority group that have decided to purport lies, and try to falsify information about me, in a personal attack. To some degree… It’s flattering.”

Andrew Tate claims to be the world’s first trillionaire

Despite being one of the most hated men on the internet, Andrew Tate claims to be a trillionaire. In a Twitch stream with Adin Ross, he said:

“I was broke for a long time. I made my first million when I was 27, and then I had a hundred million by the time I was 31. I became a trillionaire quite recently, the world’s first trillionaire.”

Although Tate claims to be a trillionaire, the same has not been verified by credible news outlets. The influencer being a trillionaire in U.S. dollars remains highly unlikely. However, Tate does have an impressive net worth despite his questionable political stances.

Sources online claim that Andrew Tate is worth anywhere between $250 million and $350 million. The millionaire, who only flies private, has mostly made his money through his online business course Hustler’s University.

The online educational program has no accreditation but it gives users advice on cryptocurrency, e-commerce and stock trading. The website also gives advice on how to get womena nd network with like-minded business individuals.

The limited availability program must go through tests prior to entering and must pay a fee of $50 to access the courses. However, Hustler's University has been accused of being a pyramid scheme as the business works on an affiliate marketing system. This would basically allow those who market the course to potential buyers to make money of their own.

According to TikToker Benleavitt, Tate’s business model allows students to become affiliates who will make 50% off of anybody else they refer the program to. He said:

“So Tate’s at the top, people below played full price; they make fifty percent from people they refer. And they make fifty percent people they refer.”

Aside from the course being his primary source of income, the Romania-resident also makes his income through investing in cryptocurrency. He also opened a chain of casinos with his brother Tristan Tate.

He also has his own digital products and private communities which require payment prior to entry.

