Anti-rape charities want Andrew Tate to be removed from TikTok - Here's why

In the last couple of months, Andrew Tate has blown up over social media, often due to highly controversial behavior. He's been in the spotlight more than once for misogynistic statements.

Now, rape and domestic abuse charities are calling for him to be banned from TikTok. The app has become one of the most popular social media apps in the last few years, with the vast majority of its users being young, impressionable teens.

Earlier this year, his home was raided by the FBI under suspicion of human trafficking. He has repeatedly referred to women using derogatory words, and during the height of the MeToo movement, he made remarks about women needing to bear some responsibility for being raped.

Amelia Handy, policy lead at Rape Crisis England and Wales, stated:

"These videos are a clear example of rape culture, where rape and sexual violence are minimized and survivors are blamed for crimes committed against them."

She went on to add:

"TikTok has a responsibility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its users. By allowing these videos on their platform, they are failing to protect millions of young people who use their app."

Andrew Tate suggests negotiations are underway with Jake Paul

According to Andrew Tate, "sophisticated" negotiations are taking place between him and Jake Paul.

The pair have gone back-and-forth lately about having a match with each other after Paul claimed not to know who he was. Now, following the fall through of Jake Paul's match with Hasim Rahman Jr., it seems possible that he's targeting a fight with Andrew Tate.

Tate's spokesperson stated that a match between Paul and Tate is one that "the world wants to see."

Tate was a four-time kickboxing champion and won the ISKA championships in two different divisions. As a professional, he has a record of 43-9. Paul is a 5-0 YouTuber-turned-boxer, and has earned four knockouts.

