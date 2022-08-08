Where did Andrew Tate grow up?

Andrew Tate is a retired American-British kickboxer and internet personality. He has been making headlines for stirring controversy, mainly due to remarks perceived to be sexist and misogynistic on social media.

According to a report by The Guardian, Tate was raised in an estate in Luton, a town in South East England. The son of a catering assistant and chess master, Tate also runs the 'Hustler's University', a social network based on Discord where he sells training courses about how to make money, attract women, and achieve what he perceives to be the ultimate male physique.

In 2016, Tate made waves on social media after he was ejected from reality show Big Brother over a video of him hitting a woman with a belt. Tate also reportedly left the United Kingdom and moved to Romania after he was allegedly charged with 11 cases of sexual assault. Soon, more controversies followed, catapulting him into instant stardom.

The 35-year-old is currently one of the most famous personalities on TikTok, where videos of him have been watched over 11 billion times.

Andrew Tate’s kickboxing career

In 2009, Andrew Tate reportedly worked in television advertising. Since 2005, he has also practiced boxing and martial arts on the side. That same year, he won the International Sport Karate Association (ISKA) Full Contact Cruiserweight Championship in Derby, England, and was ranked number one at his weight class throughout Europe.

Tate lost the fight for the vacant ISKA World Full-Contact Light Heavyweight Championship to Jean-Luc Benoit on points after 12 rounds. They had a rematch three months later in Luton, England. This time, Tate became champion, defeating Benoit via KO in round eight.

Dubbed the "King of Toxic Masculinity," Tate won his second world title in two different weight divisions in 2013 after defeating Vincent Petitjean via split decision to take the ISKA World Full-Contact Light Cruiserweight Championship. The fight was held in Châteaurenard, France.

He was nicknamed 'Cobra' and his professional kickboxing record stands at 43-9.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard