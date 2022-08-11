What is Andrew Tate famous for? 

Andrew Tate came into the public's eye in 2016 after being removed from season 17 of Big Brother UK following the release of a video where Tate was reportedly seen whipping a woman with a belt.

Following his removal from the house, he stated:

"The video the Sun will release is me hitting a girl with a belt. They edited out all the laughing and joking."

Tate claimed the video did not showcase abuse, but he was still removed from the house regardless. He later added that he felt the real reason he was removed from the house was because his plan to dominate was very clever and dangerous. He also stated that because of his background as a professional kickboxer, he felt Big Brother thought he might be a danger to have in the house if he continued getting into confrontations with other housemates.

In recent months, Tate has blown up across all social media platforms for viral clips and videos of him from podcasts where he makes hateful, predatory, and misogynistic comments. The comments have gained him a large following of people who call themselves "alpha" and enjoy treating women like objects.

Anti-rape charities want Andrew Tate banned from TikTok

Rape and domestic abuse charities are calling for Andrew Tate to be banned from TikTok due to his offensive, dangerous, and violent views on women.

Because TikTok is such a popular platform among young children and teens, it's worrisome how quickly they can be indoctrinated into Tate's "alpha male mindset" that looks down upon women as objects and not people.

Amelia Handy, the policy lead at Rape Crisis England and Wales, stated:

"These videos are a clear example of rape culture, where rape and sexual violence are minimized and survivors are blamed for the crimes committed against them. TikTok has a responsibility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its users. By allowing these videos on their platform they are failing to protect the millions of young people who use their app."

