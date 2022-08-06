What happened to kickboxer Andrew Tate on Big Brother?

Andrew Tate starred on Big Brother 17 (UK) and was kicked out after only a week. Upon entering the house, he planned to use a strategy to gain trust by saying he was an 'other Housemate' who needed to earn a place in the house. This turned out to work against him, as the contestants of the main house were able to watch Tate prior to him entering and knew of his deceitful plans all along.

Tate ended up getting into a verbal altercation with the other housemates over his actions before he was removed from the show after a video of him whipping a woman was released.

Tate released a statement about the video:

"The video The Sun will release is me hitting a girl with a belt. They edited out ALL of the laughing and joking. They are pretending I beat her up when we were joking."

Andrew Tate stated he believed the true reason he was removed was due to the altercations he had with the competitors and his 'master plan' to spread paranoia amongst the housemates. With his background in kickboxing, he claimed that Big Brother felt he would react violently should he be kept in the house with the other contestants.

Watch Tate explain the 'real' reason he was booted from Big Brother:

Andrew Tate vs. Jake Paul

Following the cancelation of Jake Paul's fight with Hasim Rahman Jr., Paul dubbed himself the "most feared man in boxing." The Youtube star now seems to be eyeing Andrew Tate as a potential opponent for his next fight, which he plans to have in October.

It was rumored the two teams were already in talks for a match, but Tate's spokesperson denied such a thing.

His spokesperson stated:

"There are currently no productive talks with Jake Paul's team regarding a figt between him and Andrew. We are aware that due to a rise in Andrew's popularity, it's a fight the world wants to see. However, at this time, there is nothing to report."

Tate has recently become a popular internet figure for his misogynistic ideals about women and his support of 'alpha culture'. Reposted clips of him on podcasts have gone viral on nearly all social media platforms, with his Tik Tok gaining the most traction.

He has a history of sharing extreme right-wing opinions and even had his house raided by Romanian police on suspicion of human trafficking back in April. Tate has stated that a large portion of the reason he moved to Romania was because they were less likely to pursue sexual assault allegations.

Jake Paul posted this video to his Instagram in response to his potential opponents:

