"The warlock was a f***ing accountant" - Dana White advises Jake Paul to stay away from Nakisa Bidarian 

Jake Paul made headlines when he announced he would fight Hasim Rahman Jr. and made more significant news when the fight was called off. Citing his opponent's inability to make the weight limit for their fight, Paul and his company, Most Valuable Promotions, issued a notice to call off the card, which was scheduled to take place on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

A few days ago, UFC president Dana White was asked about his thoughts on the bout falling through. White expressed that there were perhaps difficulties selling tickets and generating revenue for the event, given that MSG is a costly venue. He also fired shots at Paul's adviser Nakisa Bidarian, who once served as the UFC's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

In a recent interaction with Fight Hype, Dana White was asked for his thoughts on the issue once again. He said:

"Here's the reality, you know. The warlock [Bidarian] is not a f***ing promoter... Jake Paul needs to hook up with a real guy who can get s**t done. The warlock was a f**ing accountant, listen, the warlock will save him a s**t load of money on his taxes. That's about it. He needs to get a real f***ing guy."

Urging 'The Problem Child' to get an experienced promoter behind him, White continued:

"There's a lot of guys out there that would do the Jake Paul thing. Jake Paul needs to align himself with one of those guys and get away from the f***ing warlock. He's a f***ing accountant. Just because you worked with the UFC doesn't mean you know how to put on f***ing fights."

White listed Don King, Bob Arum, and Eddie Hearn amongst the names that Paul needs to align himself with regarding fight promotion.

Dana White wasn't impressed by Jake Paul fighting Hasim Rahman Jr.

Often criticized for fighting those smaller than him and without real boxing experience, Paul seemed to have silenced many naysayers when he announced he'd be fighting Hasim Rahman Jr. Rahman is a heavyweight boxer who stands 6'3" tall with a 12-1 professional record. Safe to say, he's a significant step up in competition from Paul's five previous opponents.

During a recent press conference, Dana White was asked for his thoughts on Paul finally fighting a "real" boxer. The UFC president said that James Morrison knocked out Rahman Jr. in his last outing, so it wasn't impressive that 'The Problem Child' decided to box someone coming off a loss. According to White, Paul should've instead been fighting Morrison.

