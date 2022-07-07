"Finally fighting a proper opponent" - Michael Bisping reacts to Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight announcement

Michael Bisping recently reacted to Jake Paul's announcement that he will fight Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 at Madison Square Garden.

'The Problem Child' was set to take on Tommy Fury. However, Tyson Fury's half-brother had some legal issues getting into the United States. Hence, that fight couldn't be made. Paul named Rahman Jr. as his new opponent and the fight will be contested at 200lbs.

Michael Bisping reacted to the news as the former UFC middleweight champion tweeted out:

"Credit where credit’s due. Jake Paul finally fighting a proper opponent."

Rahman currently has a professional record of 12-1. He has six knockouts under his belt so far. The 31-year-old suffered his only career loss in his last fight via knockout in April.

He is the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman who famously knocked out boxing legend Lennox Lewis.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, is 5-0 in his boxing career and has finished every opponent he has faced so far. He is coming off a vicious knockout win against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch.

Furthermore, 'The Problem Child' has earned finishes over the likes of former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren and NBA player Nate Robinson.

However, Hasim Rahman Jr. will be the first actual boxer Paul will face inside the ring. Hence, it is understandable why Bisping praised the YouTuber turned pro-boxer.

Bisping and Paul have had their share of exchanges on social media. 'The Problem Child' called out the UFC legend for a boxing fight, but the Englishman never showed any interest in coming out of retirement.

Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. had a heated exchange during training

Footage of Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. being involved in a verbal exchange has surfaced online recently. The heavyweight boxer can be seen exchanging words with Paul in an aggressive manner in the clip.

The video is from a year-and-a-half ago. While the actual reason for the heated exchange is unclear, this will certainly play a role in hyping up the fight in August.

Rahman Jr. has over 100 amateur fights. He is also bigger than Paul and is used to fighting heavyweights. Needless to say, he is an interesting opponent for Paul's next fight.

