"Just because you were an accountant here, doesn't mean you know what the f*** goes on here" - Dana White takes jibe at ex-UFC employee Nakisa Bidarian, advises Jake Paul to get new people around him

Dana White took a dig at former UFC employee Nakisa Bidarian after Jake Paul's fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled.

During the UFC 277 post-fight press conference, White was asked for his thoughts on Paul's fight falling through just a week before the scheduled date. The UFC president took a jibe at Bidarian, who is an adviser to Paul, and said 'The Problem Child' needs to surround himself with different people:

"I'm not gonna sit up here and be happy and gloat that their fight fell out. I mean, both those guys [Paul and Rahman Jr.], I'm sure', put in a lot of hard work, a lot of training to get ready for this fight. Spent money to get ready for this fight.

But I will say this, just because you [Nakisa Bidarian] were an accountant here, doesn't mean you know what the f*** goes on here and doesn't mean you can run a fight promotion company. I think Jake Paul probably needs to get some different people around him. If he's gonna stay in this sport, he needs to be with guys that actually really know how to put on fights."

Watch Dana White at the UFC 277 press conference below:

Paul and Rahman Jr. were scheduled to fight on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York. However, according to Paul, the fight fell through as his opponent failed to make weight and asked for the fight to be contested at a heavier weight class.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled. These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me. I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans.

Dana White does not think Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena 2 was a close fight

During the post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked for his thoughts on the UFC 277 main event between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena.

The UFC president called the title fight one-sided and said that although Nunes was dominant, he felt she was gun shy during the fight.

"I thought it was completely dominant. I mean there was [three] knockdowns in the first two rounds... As dominant as Amanda was, and she was dominant tonight, I didn't think it was close any way, shape or form, it was a complete shut-out but she still looked a little gun shy to me. But going in against a person who beat you the first time, I can see that happen."

Nunes reclaimed the bantamweight title by putting on an impressive performance on July 30 against Pena. 'The Lioness' scored a dominant decision victory with 50-45, 50-44, and 50-43 on the three judges' scorecards.

