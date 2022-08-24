"Are you okay?" TikToker goes viral after sharing how "romantic weekend" goes wrong after date plays Andrew Tate podcast

A woman went viral because her date was listening to Andrew Tate. Nudle (@nudlemommy on TikTok) was on a car ride heading to a “romantic weekend getaway” when she noticed her partner watching the controversial streamer, Andrew Tata.

She asked her date about the person he was listening to and recorded his response. She later posted the video on social media with the caption:

"Should I call my mom and tell her to drive 2 hours to come to pick me up"

Her video went viral, with one viewer asking her if she was okay.

Follower asking if Nudle was doing okay (Image via @nudlemommy/TikTok)

Andrew Tate has been banned from various social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter for his controversial comments regarding women and women's issues.

Nudle's date was watching Andrew Tate making her and her followers worry

Nudle's date was a Andrew Tate fan (Image via @nudlemommy/TikTok)

Nudle posted the video on August 21 to her TikTok account. In the video, she is seen riding inside a car, with a video playing in the back. The text over it read:

"This frat boy just picked me up for a romantic weekend getaway and the first thing he puts on is the Andrew Tate podcast"

She asked her partner what he was watching, to which he replied that he was listening to Tate, and added:

“He's like self-made millionaire from Romania and pretty much he talks about is the standard of relationships and how they should be and like how men and women should be in relationships and in society.”

The video then cuts to feature a part where Tate is heard saying in his video:

“You’re getting on a plane and this plane is gonna fly through a hurricane, right? There's a 25 per cent chance you'll make it and a 75 per cent chance you're caught up in the hurricane, you crash to the sea, you die. Do you want a male pilot or a female pilot?”

Nudle seemed visibly cringed at Tate's question. Tate is notorious for making misogynistic comments about women and their issues.

Her reaction went viral on TikTok and received over 3.5 million views. Women all over the app commented on the video. Some told her to leave the car, while others inquired if she was safe. The video even caught the eye of model Julia Fox, whose comment read:

"Girl run."

Comments on Nudle's video (Image via @nudlemommy/TikTok)

Nudle posted "update" videos to tell followers she was safe

The TikToker posted a follow-up video letting her followers know that she was safe and her date gave her a ride back home. She also replied to comments asking her why she went on a vacation with a person she didn't know. She said:

"I share I knew him, I just didn't know the Andrew Tate thing. It’s the guys you least expect that are into this stuff. So please ask them before you hop in that car. But I'm okay, please don't worry about me. I'm alright."

She also posted a video addressing Fox's comments, pointing out that she saw her point, but considered herself a "frat boy's muse."

She referenced saying that Fox was once John Safdie's muse when she was working on Uncut Gems. She said that while she wanted Fox to run as well, she was surprised at how their worlds have collided.

Her video reply to Fox received over 3k likes on the platform.

